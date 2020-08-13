Midget wrestlers stand tall while competing at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Tony Elliot has never had a problem with the word “midget.” He enjoys being the “world’s smallest extreme athlete.”
The 3-foot-6 inche wrestler who’s been in movies and TV shows like “Jackass 3D,” “Halfpint Brawlers: Psycho Midget Wrestling” and “Fancypants,” said the word midget is just that, a word, and doesn’t understand why people take offense to it when he doesn’t.
“I’m proud and happy of who I am,” he said Wednesday evening at the Knuckle Saloon where he and other competitors are performing at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. “Nobody is making me do this. I do this because I love it and it’s just like why does it make you unhappy doing what I want to do?”
MicroMania Midget Wrestling made its debut, following its name change from Midget Mania, on Monday at the rally.
Elliot was joined by Chris Blanton, a.k.a. Little Fabio; Hank Dalton, a.k.a. Handsome Hank; and two others on the floor.
Elliot said he’s been wrestling for about 20 years. He started as a sidekick, training and learning how to take falls and bumps.
When he met a crew at another wrestling show, he was invited to work with them, gave it a shot and never looked back.
Blanton said he started wrestling in 2007.
“I fell in love with it immediately,” he said.
Blanton said he trained for six months before his first show.
He and Elliot said the way you train is basically by getting beat up.
“They teach you to learn how to run the ropes,” Elliot said. “They push you till you’re throwing up, and people talk about football, two-a-days, baseball practice, I guarantee you, any professional sport, nothing’s more physical and more demanding than pro wrestling.”
Hank Dalton, who lied about his age to start wrestling in the early ‘90s, said he’s had his neck and back broken two different times.
“It is what it is,” he said. “If you don’t know what you’re doing, you’re going to get hurt really, really bad.”
Blanton said injuries are expected in their line of work and you have to work through them.
Blanton and Elliot said spectators expect comic relief, but when it’s over the realize they’ve watched an athletic event.
“We’re just trying to do the same thing like normal-size people are doing,” Blanton said.
“We could be on a disability and living off the government, but we’re not, we’re working,” Dalton said.
Blanton, Elliot and Dalton all said the word midget doesn’t bother them and they use it themselves. If it’s being used in a disrespectful way, though, then they may get offended.
Blanton said they have received backlash from the Little People of America group.
Elliot said he went to meetings, and it’s a good resource for some, but it’s not his thing.
Blanton said the COVID-19 pandemic slowed down the group’s tour for about four months, but it resumed in July.
Dalton said he wrestled while he was at home in Tennessee. Blanton said he contracted the coronavirus and recovered.
Elliot said MicroMania respects COVID-19 precautions wherever they go and has hand sanitizer with him, but he also feels they may face less inherent risk than others.
“We’re just too short. Everybody’s breathing above us,” he said.
MicroMania Midget Wrestling will continue at The Knuckle Saloon through Saturday.
