Mike Derby announces candidacy for South Dakota House

Former state Rep. Mike Derby has announced he is running again to represent District 34 in the Legislature.

Explaining his interest in returning to the political arena, Derby said, “Rapid City and the Black Hills are changing, and I want to contribute to the economic growth and dynamic opportunities of our region.”

As owner of the Canyon Lake Resort in west Rapid City and past chair of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, Derby said he is supportive of legislation that helps the small business owner be successful and grow. Serving as a board member of Visit Rapid City, Derby said he wants to keep tourism’s top of mind awareness high in Pierre. And as a past chair of the Ellsworth Task Force and Military Affairs Committee, he wants to introduce and support enabling legislation that protects and allows Ellsworth AFB to grow its vital missions.

“Mike is an enthusiastic activist getting things done for Rapid City and the state of South Dakota,” said businessman and banker Randy Hamburg, who will serve as Derby’s campaign treasurer. “He is widely known for his far-reaching participation, demonstrated by many recognitions, such as the coveted Chamber George Award. Mike’s solid ideas and consensus-building skill will lead us in the right direction.”