Mike Derby announces re-election bid for House District 34

Rep. Mike Derby, R-Rapid City, has announced his re-election bid for South Dakota House District 34, which encompasses west Rapid City.

Derby and incumbent Rep. Jess Olson will face a challenge from Jodie Frye in the June 7 Republican primary. Democrats Darla Drew and Jay Schultz will proceed to the November general election ballot.

Derby first served in the House of Representatives from 1997 to 2002. He sought office again in 2020, when we was re-elected.

“I am asking the voters to send me back to Pierre to advance the issues important to us,” Derby said in his announcement. “In my last term, we made great strides building on our platform of economic growth and dynamic opportunity for our West River region. It would be an honor and privilege to represent District 34 in the critical years ahead.”

As owner of the Canyon Lake Resort in west Rapid City and past chair of the Rapid City Area Chamber of Commerce, Derby said the business experience leads to a reliable presence in Pierre. He said he is ready to work again as an advocate of District 34 and South Dakota.

“This last legislative term saw lots of challenges. We dealt with the pandemic’s economic effects, business uncertainty, unprecedented one-time federal funding, and other big issues," Derby said. "Times like these reinforced the importance of working together with all levels of government – from municipalities, counties, all the way to the federal government. I have the experience, commitment and drive to propel us forward.”

Derby serves on the Taxation and Transportation committees and was elected by his peers to the South Dakota Legislative Executive Committee. In between sessions in 2021, Derby served on the State Legislative Redistricting Committee and the Marijuana Interim Study Committee. This year, Derby will participate on the Property Tax Summer Study Committee.

In the 2022 session, Derby sponsored five bills that were signed by the governor. Derby said the measures helped diverse sectors of business such as campgrounds and hospitality, construction and development, accountancy, insurance and auto recycling.

Derby said he is supportive of legislation that helps the small business owner be successful and grow. Serving as a board member of Visit Rapid City, Derby said he wants to keep tourism’s top of mind awareness high in Pierre. And as a past chair of the Ellsworth Task Force and Military Affairs Committee, he wants to introduce and support enabling legislation that protects and allows Ellsworth AFB to grow its vital missions.

“Mike is an enthusiastic activist getting things done for Rapid City and the state of South Dakota,” said businessman and banker Randy Hamburg, who will serve as Derby’s campaign treasurer. “He is widely known for his far-reaching participation, demonstrated by many recognitions, such as the coveted Chamber George Award. Mike’s solid ideas and consensus-building skill will lead us in the right direction.”

Derby was named a Pro-Business Champion by Elevate Rapid City. He was also recognized as a Legislative Supporter by the city of Box Elder for supporting Ellsworth AFB and its surrounding infrastructure.

Derby is hosting a campaign kickoff reception at 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Canyon Lake Resort's Reunion Lodge, 2720 Chapel Lane.

