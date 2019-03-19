After the city of Springfield's water source was compromised due to flooding from last week's blizzard, the Department of Corrections is making sure inmates and staff at the Mike Durfee prison are receiving clean water.
"The city of Springfield informed the prison that a ban on consuming drinking water from the city system was being imposed until further notice," DOC spokesman Michael Winder said. He said city officials said the water is safe for showering.
Brent Fluke, warden of the men's prison, and his staff are making sure people have clean drinking water by boiling and cooling water and bringing in clean water, Winder said. The prison has brought in ten pallets of bottled water and two 500-gallon portable water tanks on loan from the National Guard unit in Parkston. The water tanks are being filled in Tyndall.
The prison cells haven't been impacted by the flooding, Winder said. He said the South Dakota Housing Authority's Governor's House Project area where some inmates work is "very muddy" but work is continuing as usual.