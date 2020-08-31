Mike Modrick announces he's leaving KOTA-TV and moving to Florida

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Mike Modrick, chief meteorologist at KOTA-TV, announced Monday on Facebook that he and wife, Lisa Modrick, will be leaving Rapid City and moving to Florida.

Mike Modrick was hired as KOTA's chief meteorologist in 1987. KOTA is owned by Gray Television.

In the Facebook post, Modrick said he and his wife were searching for a vacation home in Florida over the summer.

"We found it, we bought it, and then a job opened up at the Gray TV station in the Tampa/Sarasota market, the 12th largest TV market, and I got the job," he said in his post.

In addition to Modrick's 33-year career at KOTA, he and his wife founded Modrick's Travel in 1993.

Lisa Modrick was elected to the Rapid City Council representing Ward 1 in 2016 and re-elected in June 2019.

In November 2019, she was hired as the director of operations for WestJet Air Services at Rapid City Regional Airport.

The Rapid City Council voted to remove her from office in March following a code of ethics complaint filed against her by Rapid City Regional Airport Board President Darren Haar.

Mike Modrick said in his Facebook post it's been an "honor and privilege" to work in the Black Hills for 33 years.

"When it's time for a change, and you get a chance to stay with a great company like Gray TV, then it's time to go," he said.

