STURGIS | The Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis will host a quarterly Military Honors Ceremony for unaccompanied veterans on Monday at 9 a.m.
This ceremony provides military funeral honors to those veterans interred at the cemetery over the previous 90 days who did not have honors at the time of burial.
The ceremony takes place at the National Cemetery's Committal Shelter. The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA) will be performing military honors.
Members of the community, veterans and their families are invited.