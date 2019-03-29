Black Hills National Cemetery will host its quarterly Military Honors Ceremony for Unaccompanied Veterans at 9 a.m. on Monday, April 1. This ceremony provides Military Funeral Honors to those veterans interred at the cemetery over the previous quarter, who did not have honors at the time of burial. The Retired Enlisted Association (TREA) and VFW Post 1273 will be performing the honors.
