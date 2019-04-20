Change in command
Col. Jeff Norris, of Rapid City, took command of the South Dakota Army National Guard's 109th Regional Support Group during a change of command ceremony at Camp Rapid on April 6. Norris is a two-time veteran of the wars in Iraq, where he served during Operation Desert Shield/Storm and Operation Iraqi Freedom.
Completed
U.S. Air Force Airman Garrett R. Wardle, son of Harla and Brian Conklin of Newcastle, Wyo., graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Rapid City Stevens High School.