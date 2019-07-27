{{featured_button_text}}

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Lovey I. Fire Lightning, daughter of Sandra L. Fire Lightning of Rapid City, and Thomas E. Harvey of Manderson, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

U.S. Air Force Airman Riley C. Collver, son of Skip and Andrea Collver of Box Elder, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2019 graduate of Douglas High School.

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

U.S. Air Force Airman Sawyer D. Wentworth graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Douglas High School.

Get the latest local news delivered daily directly to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0