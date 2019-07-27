U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Lovey I. Fire Lightning, daughter of Sandra L. Fire Lightning of Rapid City, and Thomas E. Harvey of Manderson, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
U.S. Air Force Airman Riley C. Collver, son of Skip and Andrea Collver of Box Elder, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2019 graduate of Douglas High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Sawyer D. Wentworth graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Douglas High School.