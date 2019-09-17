Deb Bartunek of Rapid City was promoted to the rank of colonel in the South Dakota Army National Guard during a ceremony at Camp Rapid. A native of Whitewood, Bartunek serves full time as the G4 deputy chief of staff of logistics for Joint Force Headquarters in Rapid City.
Sgt. 1st Class Brian Voight, 109th Regional Support Group, was named the South Dakota Army National Guard's Non-commissioned Officer of the Year and Spc. Dominick Schoeberl, 235th Military Police Company, was named the SDARNG Soldier of the Year. Voight and Schoeberl will advance to the Region 6 Best Warrior Competition, which is scheduled to be held in May 2020.