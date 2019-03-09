Col. David Dailey, of Sturgis, took command of the South Dakota Army National Guard's 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade during a change of command ceremony March 2, in Sioux Falls. As commander, Dailey is responsible for the command and control of three battalions, which are comprised of 16 units totaling nearly 1,900 soldiers in 18 communities throughout South Dakota. Dailey is a registered professional engineer in South Dakota and Wyoming and is the assistant vice president and heavy highway division manager for Heavy Construction, Inc. in Rapid City.
U.S. Air Force Airman Zachary J. Dempsey, son of Larry and Sandra Dempsey of Rapid City, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of Stevens High School.
U.S. Air Force Airman Jose Ortiz-Fernadez graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas. He is a 2018 graduate of a home school program in Rapid City.