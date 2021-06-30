Air Force awards $95 million in construction contracts for Ellsworth project

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The specific terms of the most recent contract for DPEC & RCS Joint Ventures are not currently known, as the U.S. government's System for Award Management, or SAM, was experiencing an outage Wednesday for "Contract Data Refresh."

However, the initial requests for proposals for the Ellsworth project were issued in late 2021. According to records, work includes general construction to include maintenance, repair, alteration, mechanical, electrical, heating/air conditioning, demolition, painting, paving, and earthwork for industrial and office buildings at Ellsworth Air Force Base.

Work is expected to be completed by May 31, 2031. The massive project is in preparation for the arrival of the B-21 Raider, a new stealth bomber that will eventually replace the aging B-1 Lancer.

Ellsworth AFB was officially named the Air Force's first base to receive the new aircraft on June 9. The B-21 has nuclear-strike capabilities and different needs for facilities on base. Security and infrastructure will be increased at Ellsworth as the B-21's arrival date approaches.