Air Force plans large exercise July 19-23 at Powder River Training Complex

The U.S. Air Force is planning a large-scale exercise over the Powder River Training Complex beginning July 19 and lasting through July 23.

According to a news release from Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City, the Combat Raider exercise will involve various military aircraft flying over portions of South Dakota, North Dakota, Wyoming and Montana.

Officials at Ellsworth said the training mission will provide "realistic scenarios that support full spectrum operations against modern threats replicating today’s combat operations."

The training mission is expected to bring increasing noise levels around Ellsworth AFB and throughout the Powder River Training Complex. Additionally, the Federal Aviation Administration will close off portions of air space to non-military aircraft through Notices to Airmen, or NOTAMs, during the mission.

The NOTAMs will be issued by the FAA 72 hours prior to the start of the training missions, the news release said.

The Powder River Training Complex encompasses nearly 35,000 miles. It is primarily used for combat training by the Ellsworth B-1B fleet and the B-52 bomber crews based at Minot Air Force Base in North Dakota.

