The South Dakota American Legion’s 2019 Midwinter Conference is set for Feb. 8-10 at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.
According to a press release, guest speakers for the conference include American Legion National Vice Cmdr. James Sweet, who will address the joint session on Feb. 9; Paul Dillard, candidate for the 2020-21 American Legion national commander; ALA Northwestern Division National Vice President Barb Vetter; and Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
The joint banquet will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Cost is $30 and deadline to purchase tickets is Friday, Feb. 1 (tickets will not be sold during the conference). Order tickets by mailing payment and preferred menu item (chicken or beef) to Glorianne Davis, 211 Deer Path, Lead, SD, 57754. Checks should be made out to District 1 American Legion.
For more information on the conference, including the full agenda, go to sdlegion.org and find Midwinter Conference under the Events tab.