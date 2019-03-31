A California airman stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base was killed in an automobile crash off the base on Friday.
According to an Air Force press release, Staff Sgt. Ruben Adam Gilbert, 25, was part of the 28th Communications Squadron.
"This is a tragedy for our wing to lose one of our own," said Col. John Edwards, commander of the 28th Bomb Wing and Ellsworth AFB, in the news release. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to all involved and their families. We are committed to supporting his loved ones and his fellow airmen during this difficult time."