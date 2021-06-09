Ellsworth officially selected as first base for B-21 Raider stealth bomber

"We are just in the middle of the appropriations process right now for the next fiscal year. I know there are requests out there for assistance for particular projects, specifically in (the Box Elder area) that would be impacting the roads in Box Elder," Rounds said. "Normally, that would be considered state or local in nature, but I know we just got a request that I looked at today requesting some federal funding as well."

Thune said the pre-construction work at Ellsworth will begin perhaps as early as this summer.

"We know what some of the needs are and obviously, there will have to be a significant amount of investment," Thune said. "The difference between the B-21 and the B-1 is the nuclear capability of the B-21. That will take some additional construction and facilities that you wouldn't need for a conventional mission."

Rounds said some of the facility and security needs at Ellsworth will take into consideration the nuclear strike capability of the B-21.

"There will be some (security protocols) in place because the B-21 will be a nuclear-capable platform. That means the weapons construction systems that are put in place will have their own special security requirements," Rounds said. "Those facilities will have to be constructed, completed. Naturally, there is additional security anytime you have nuclear weapons capability in the area."

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 3 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.