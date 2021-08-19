Lead man reflects on time in Afghanistan

Ron Moeller watched his son jump as a paratrooper last Tuesday. One week later, he’s watching as news unfolds from Afghanistan and hoping his son comes back alive.

“Of course I worry, but he’s smart — both of my children are brilliant — but he’s smart, he has good tactical sense which you need as a soldier,” Moeller said.

The Taliban recently pushed into Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan as the United States works to evacuate Americans and others from the war-torn country.

Moeller, a retired CIA paramilitary operations officer who spent four to five years in Afghanistan, said there are about 4,000 U.S. soldiers on the ground with 3,000 there to secure the perimeter of the airport.

He said after the perimeter is secured, it’s just a matter of time to evacuate people. However, he said they face the challenge of locating 5,000 to 10,000 Americans who could be in the airport, around Kabul or just outside the area.

“Nobody knows and there’s no plan right now to go get them because they don’t know where they’re at,” he said.