The South Dakota Army National Guard promoted Scott Linquist of Rapid City to the rank of colonel during a ceremony at Joint Force Headquarters on June 2.

Col. Linquist is a full-time employee of the SDARNG. He is currently assigned as the SDNG Public Affairs Officer at Joint Force Headquarters on Camp Rapid. Linquist recently celebrated 33 years in the National Guard.

"I don't know where 33 years has gone, but it's been one heck of a ride and I have a lot of great memories and experiences," Linquist said.

"To see how you throw everything you've got into everything you do every single day, that's what benefits us (SDNG), so thank you for what you do and what you are going to continue to do," said Maj. Gen. Jeffrey Marlette, South Dakota National Guard Adjutant General, during Linquist's promotion ceremony.

"Maj. Gen. Marlette, thank you for the trust and confidence that you have in me and my future abilities, I'll keep giving it my best day in and day out and for the betterment of this organization," Linquist said.

Linquist's military career began in May 1990 when he enlisted in the SVC Battery, 2/147 FA as a 13B, cannon crewmember, in Aberdeen. He completed OCS in June 1997 and was commissioned as a 2LT in the 842nd Engineer Company. Transferring to the 1085th Medical Company in April 1998 and went to the Initial Entry Rotary Wing course and Aviation officer basic course at Fort Rucker (now Fort Novosel), AL. He then completed the Medical Service Corps officer basic course at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, followed by the UH-60 Blackhawk qualification course in 1999.

Linquist held several leadership positions in the 1085th Medical Company until the unit was redesignated as C Co 1/189th General Support Aviation Battalion. He was selected as the first commander. He held this position from June 2006 to May 2009.

He has served in several positions within JFHQ from June 2009 to August of 2016 before being selected as the battalion commander for 881st Troop Command in September 2016 until September 2018. He also held the 196th Regiment (RTI) deputy commander position from August 2019 to October 2021. He has worked full-time for the SDNG since December 1995 and has held several positions within CIO.

Linquist has deployed to Bosnia in 2002 with the 1085th Medical Company as the Air Ambulance Platoon Leader and Iraq/Kuwait in 2011-2012 with C Company 189th General Support Aviation Battalion as the Operations Officer. He was also a part of a nation-building exercise to Nicaragua in 2007 with C Company 189th General Support Aviation Battalion providing MEDEVAC for units during Operation New Horizons.

Linquist has a bachelor's degree in business management from Black Hills State University and a master's in business administration from the University of South Dakota. He is currently attending the US Army War College and will graduate in July with a master's in strategic studies.

Linquist thanked his wife, Rebecca, for her understanding of the missed activities and the sacrifices that she's made to help him with his career and his continued education as he finishes war college.

"Thank you for helping me get here. I couldn't do it without you and my family and friends have been everything to me and my support system is strong," Linquist said.