Gov. Kristi Noem announced Wednesday the appointment of Brig. Gen. Jeffery P. Marlette, of Rapid City, to serve as the adjutant general for the South Dakota National Guard.
The appointment will be effective June 8 upon the retirement of Maj. Gen. Tim Reisch.
As the state’s 22nd adjutant general, Marlette will serve as the commanding general for both the South Dakota Air and Army National Guard and will guide the preparation of approximately 4,200 Air and Army National Guard citizen soldiers and airmen and 950 full-time federal and state employees to respond in times of state or national emergency.
“General Marlette is a leader and a public servant,” Noem said in a news release. “He shares my vision for our National Guard, and together we’ll work to enhance recruiting and training and ensure our troops are ready for any and all missions that come their way,”
“It’s an honor to serve our state and our governor in this role,” Marlette said in a news release. “We have the best soldiers and airmen in the country, and I intend to continue this tradition of success and look for ways to better prepare the men and women of the National Guard for the future missions we will be asked to undertake.”
Marlette began his military service when he enlisted in the South Dakota Army National Guard in 1980. He received his commission through the South Dakota Military Academy Officer Candidate School in 1982.
Marlette has commanded the 235th General Supply Company; the 2nd Battalion, 147th Field Artillery; the Joint Forces Headquarters; and the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade.
During his tenure as commander of the 2nd Battalion, 147th Field Artillery, the battalion was awarded the Distinguished Unit Citation for its support of Operation Iraqi Freedom II.
In April 2007, Marlette was named the first commander of the 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade, commanding in excess of 2,200 South Dakota Army National Guard soldiers. Marlette assumed duties as assistant adjutant general for the Army National Guard in April 2011, serving as the commanding general for 3,200 soldiers.
Since 2015, Marlette has served as West River regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Rounds, supporting the senator’s work on the Senate Armed Services and Senate Veterans Affairs committees.
In his civilian career, Marlette led Gettysburg School District as superintendent and elementary principal and later held a similar role in New Underwood School District.