The South Dakota National Guard is thrilled to announce the outstanding achievements of two soldiers who competed at the Region VI Best Warrior Competition May 15 to 21 at Fort Harrison, Mont.

Spc. Brayden Tassa, a motor transport operator with the 740th Transportation Company out of Milbank, and Sgt. Bailey Ruff, a carpentry and masonry specialist with the 842nd Transportation Co. of Sturgis, competed in the Region VI BWC with 13 other soldiers from across the region in a series of demanding challenges that tested their physical fitness, tactical proficiency, and mental acuity and fortitude.

Ruff placed first and is the winner of the Non-Commissioned Officer of the Year for the region. He will move on to represent the South Dakota National Guard at the prestigious upcoming national competition hosted by the Alaska National Guard in July. The competition brings together the finest warriors nationwide.

"The Best Warrior Competition is an opportunity for all soldiers to do things that they might never get to do otherwise," Ruff said. "We got to drop mortars, shoot tanks and more but those are some of the things my MOS (military occupational specialty) would not normally allow, and you get to do all the fun Army stuff at the best warrior."

Tassa placed third in the Region VI BWC.

"Ruff won the BWC when he was lower enlisted and he just had a ton of insight and helped me train on everything and was a great mentor throughout the whole process, and even as we competed, his drive in the competition is crazy and motivational," said Tassa, of Sisseton.

"It is refreshing to be around such high caliber soldiers who perform at the highest regional level of competition and represent our enlisted ranks within the South Dakota Army National Guard," said Command Sgt. Maj. Marcus Stacey, South Dakota National Guard's senior enlisted leader.