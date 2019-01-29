The South Dakota American Legion’s 2019 Midwinter Conference is set for Feb. 8-10 at the Spearfish Holiday Inn and Convention Center.
According to a press release, guest speakers for the conference include American Legion National Vice Cmdr. James Sweet, who will address the joint session on Feb. 9; Paul Dillard, candidate for the 2020-21 American Legion national commander; ALA Northwestern Division National Vice President Barb Vetter; and Greg Whitlock, secretary of the South Dakota Department of Veterans Affairs.
The joint banquet will take place at 7 p.m. Feb. 9. Each attendee will choose between seared chicken breast with garlic sauce or slow-roasted beef for their menu item. Cost to attend is $30. The deadline to purchase tickets for the banquet is Friday, Feb. 1; tickets are pre-order only and will not be sold during the conference. Order tickets by mailing payment and the list of preferred menu items to Glorianne Davis, 211 Deer Path, Lead, SD, 57754. Checks should be made out to District 1 American Legion.
For more information on the conference, including the full agenda, go to sdlegion.org and find Midwinter Conference under the Events tab.