Sailor who died at Pearl Harbor laid to rest at Black Hills National Cemetery

To identify Dill’s remains, scientists from DPAA used anthropological analysis. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA and Y chromosome DNA analysis.

Axt said helping to identify Leaman's remains was a family undertaking.

"Several years ago, my two brothers sent their DNA in and, evidently, they traced it more to the maternal side of the family, and it ended up coming to me," Axt said. "The Navy has been amazing to work with and has been so helpful. It's been stressful and tearful, but it's been quite a journey."

Leaman's remains were transported back to South Dakota. On Monday, he received full military rites at Black Hills National Cemetery. He will be interred where his once empty, white tombstone is located at the cemetery.

"I came in here once with my mom and dad because there is a marker for Leaman that was put in there in about 1959, I believe," David Dill said. "I've stopped here a couple of other times and I was just in here in April and visited his headstone for a few minutes and moved on up the road, not knowing that any of this was going to happen. So, this is a wonderful, wonderful thing."

Leaman Dill’s name is recorded on the Walls of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are missing from World War II. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.

Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 1 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.