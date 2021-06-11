South Dakota National Guard unit deploying to Africa

Johnson said the support mission is important for America's standing in the world and the security of the nation.

"The American people will sleep better at night, as we have for a long time, knowing the men and women in uniform are willing to answer these calls," he said.

Marlette pledged support for the soldiers' families while they are deployed.

"Don't forget that we are here for you. You don't have to walk this walk alone while your soldiers are gone," he said.

This will be the first unit deployment to the Horn of Africa. The 2/641st had three previous unit deployments to Afghanistan, which included passenger and cargo transport missions in 2008, as well as intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance missions in 2011 and 2015.

Following the deployment ceremony, a ribbon-cutting ceremony was held at the new Army Aviation Readiness Center at the airport. The 58,751-square-foot facility is a $20 million project, with $15 million coming from federal appropriations and a $5 million match from the state.

The center will be the home of four aviation units within the South Dakota National Guard, comprised of 154 soldiers. The authorization to build the facility came in 2019.