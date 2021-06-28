STORIES OF HONOR: Donald Smith's legacy lives on as a Doolittle Raider

Belle Fourche's Donald Gregory Smith never reached the age of 25, but the legacy he left as one of the Doolittle Raiders, a Distinguished Flying Cross awardee and someone who later lost his life fighting for our country is a story of bravery and heroism.
Smith was born in Oldham on Jan. 15, 1918. Records show he was adopted by Dr. A.W. Smith, a veterinarian, and his wife Laura. The Smith family moved to Belle Fourche when Donald was nine years old.
He was a 1936 graduate of Belle Fourche High School and went to the University of South Dakota as a football player and member of the ROTC. Smith received his degree in 1940 and went on to the U.S. Army Air Corps, the forerunner of today's U.S. Air Force, attending flight training in Oxnard, California.
Smith received his wings on March 14, 1941 at Kelly Field in San Antonio and married Marie Crouch in June 1941. The couple had one daughter. Smith joined the 17th Bomb Group as a first lieutenant and began flying the B-25 Mitchell bomber.
Following the Dec. 7, 1941 Japanese bombing of Pearl Harbor, America's military and President Franklin D. Roosevelt began planning retaliatory strategies, especially plans to bomb the Japanese mainland — a feat that many thought would be impossible.
How could a long-range bomber make it to the isolated island with no air base in proximity? America had mighty aircraft carriers, but the design of the ships precluded large aircraft from taking off.
Or so they thought.
According to historical accounts, the idea came from U.S. Navy Capt. Francis Low, the assistant chief of staff for anti-submarine warfare. Low had the audacity to believe that the heavy, twin-engined B-25 Mitchells could be launched from an aircraft carrier.
A famous test pilot, James Doolittle, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in January 1942 and was tasked to plan the raid. The Doolittle Raiders were born, and Donald Smith volunteered to be a pilot for the top secret mission in February 1942.
After just two months of training for the attack, it was time for the plan to be put into action. Sixteen modified B-25s were loaded onto the USS Hornet. One of those bombers was to be piloted by a young man from Belle Fourche, South Dakota.
On April 18, 1942, the 16 B-25s took off from the carrier. Smith's plane, No. 15, was nicknamed TNT and the five-member crew flew towards Kobe, Japan, their target an aircraft factory and the docks.
After six hours in the air, it was time to drop the bombs. The Japanese deployed some fighters and there was anti-aircraft fire. None of the 16 American B-25s were shot down.
As part of the Doolittle plan, the bombers headed towards China, but with little fuel remaining. One B-25 was running very low on fuel and flew to the Soviet Union. The other 15 bombers made it to the Chinese coast.
Smith's crew ditched the plane at sea near Changsu, China. Records show his crew received assistance from a secret deal with the Chinese military. The Chinese soldiers disguised themselves as fisherman. They rescued Smith's crew and made arrangements for a return to United States representatives.
All 16 B-25s were lost. Fifteen of the planes were destroyed and one was interned in the Soviet Union. Three American airmen were killed in the raid. Eight were taken prisoner of war by the Soviets.
The bombs killed 50 Japanese and injured another 400, including civilians. The Doolittle Raid was considered a success and a huge spirit booster for the United States.
Smith received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his role as a Doolittle Raider. He also received honors from the Chinese.
After returning to the United States, Smith became a captain with the 439th Bombardment Squadron, 319th Bombardment Group, 8th Air Force. He was now a pilot for the B-26 Marauders.
Seven months after the Doolittle Raid, Smith's plane crashed during a routine mission over the the English countryside. He died from his injuries. Smith was just 24.
His remains were returned to the United States and he is buried at Pine Slope Cemetery in Belle Fourche. The town's first World War II hero had returned home.
Much of Smith's personal story remained a mystery until the 2019 biography "The First Strike: Doolittle Raider Don Smith," written by Spearfish author Paul Higbee. The book was commissioned by the South Dakota Historical Society and is available for purchase.
The B-25 "Raider" is named after the famous Doolittle mission. The first base to receive the stealth bomber will be Ellsworth Air Force Base near Rapid City.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.