STORIES OF HONOR: Donald Smith's legacy lives on as a Doolittle Raider

Or so they thought.

According to historical accounts, the idea came from U.S. Navy Capt. Francis Low, the assistant chief of staff for anti-submarine warfare. Low had the audacity to believe that the heavy, twin-engined B-25 Mitchells could be launched from an aircraft carrier.

A famous test pilot, James Doolittle, was promoted to lieutenant colonel in January 1942 and was tasked to plan the raid. The Doolittle Raiders were born, and Donald Smith volunteered to be a pilot for the top secret mission in February 1942.

After just two months of training for the attack, it was time for the plan to be put into action. Sixteen modified B-25s were loaded onto the USS Hornet. One of those bombers was to be piloted by a young man from Belle Fourche, South Dakota.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

On April 18, 1942, the 16 B-25s took off from the carrier. Smith's plane, No. 15, was nicknamed TNT and the five-member crew flew towards Kobe, Japan, their target an aircraft factory and the docks.

After six hours in the air, it was time to drop the bombs. The Japanese deployed some fighters and there was anti-aircraft fire. None of the 16 American B-25s were shot down.