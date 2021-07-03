STORIES OF HONOR: Michael Fitzmaurice, Medal of Honor recipient, is a reluctant hero

"I went out on the line and when it was over, I was going to go back to bed. Well, we no more got into our bunker than they started putting in the rockets and stuff again," he said. "I had two really good buddies, Phil and Bill, so, Phil and I went out to get into the fighting position and there was one of our guys who had been all blown to crap laying there on the ground. Phil and I got into our hole. From there, they just started hammering us."

Phil and Fitzmaurice had to move to another bunker, and Fitzmaurice credits Phil for saving his life.

"I wouldn't even be here if Phil hadn't shot a bunch as we came out," he said. "We come running and they blew the main bunker. The other guys got buried, but Phil and I got into the fighting position and headed to another bunker."

While at the new bunker, he and Phil joined at least one other soldier as the firefight against the Viet Cong continued to escalate. The enemy troops launched three hand grenades towards the Americans.

Fitzmaurice able to throw two of the grenades back, but one remained. It was a literal ticking time bomb.

Fitzmaurice quickly covered the grenade with his flack jacket to protect his friends from the imminent blast.