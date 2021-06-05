STORIES OF HONOR: Paul Priest is sole survivor from historic WWII battle

"All you were thinking about was getting to the other side, moving from pillar to pillar," Priest said at the time the 45-minute "Die Brücke von Remagen," or "The Bridge at Remagen," was released. The bridge "had vertical joists, so that's what you were doing, jumping from one to the next, hiding behind them to avoid gunfire and get across the bridge."

The bridge was the last one spanning the Rhine, and Priest said if it was taken, it would trap several hundred thousand German troops on the west side of the river. He was one of the first to cross the bridge and helped make a sign hung on the east end that said “Keep your feet dry courtesy of the 9th Armored Division.”

The crossing of the Rhine River opened the way for Allied troops to drive into the heart of Germany and hastened the war’s end.

Although the bridge collapsed soon after Allied troops had streamed eastward, on April 25, American and Russian forces linked up at the Elbe River. Germany surrendered on May 8, about two months after the battle of the bridge at Remagen.

For Germany, Priest said, "It had begun to fall apart before we took the bridge. But by us taking it, it really shortened the way, because they had no way to get their troops back across or supplies across."