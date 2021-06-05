STORIES OF HONOR: Paul Priest is sole survivor from historic WWII battle

Paul Priest, at the young age of 95, has no plans to slow down. He still makes presentations across the Rapid City area on his experience with the Battle of Remagen, one of the final turning points in World War II.
As recently as March of this year, Priest spoke at a virtual event for The Journey Museum telling about his experience in Germany. He is the sole survivor of that gallant battle for the bridge over the Rhine River.
Born Christmas Day 1925, in Flint, Mich., Priest spent much of the Great Depression wandering the West with his family in search of work and a new beginning. He was drafted into the U.S. Army at age 18, attended basic training in Florida, then headed to the European theater in 1944 with thousands of other GIs.
After arriving at the Battle of the Bulge on Christmas 1944 — his 19th birthday, Priest said he and his fellow beleaguered soldiers assembled “a Charlie Brown tree with no leaves and no pine needles,” then cooked a holiday dinner consisting of a can of Spam and a can of beans mixed in a soldier’s helmet.
He joined the 9th Armored Division at the front, where it was directly involved in the Battle of the Bulge. Priest was an infantryman and was temporarily assigned to Sherman Tanks. He said he didn’t like them and was reassigned to reconnaissance.
The eight-member team was charged with probing and gathering intelligence on German positions that could be attacked by artillery. The team used a halftrack as their primary means of conveyance and were fully armed with rifles and handguns.
Priest said the rifles were left behind in the halftrack and all team members carried an arsenal of handguns for close fighting and ease of movement. It was their mission to not be seen, get the intelligence, and get back to headquarters for the artillery to take over.
The recon team engaged tanks and machine gun emplacements, not due to choice, Priest said, but because the team was discovered. He said he was directly involved in taking out a machine gun nest with a thrown grenade, among other actions.
Priest sustained a bullet wound during one encounter, when a wooden bullet from a machine gun emplacement hit his helmet. He said he was knocked unconscious but, luckily, it was only a flesh wound. Priest immediately returned to duty.
The 9th Armored Division fought their way through the Ardennes Forest as it headed toward the Rhine and the German heartland. Even though Adolf Hitler had ordered the bridge at Remagen destroyed to block U.S. Army units from descending on Germany, Priest and his compatriots found it intact.
Priest said he remembers arriving at the bridge at Remagen on March 7, 1945, as if it were yesterday.
“I remember that bridge as clear as a bell,” he told the Journal in 2016. “I still see it, and I know I made it across and I survived.”
It was a crossing immortalized in books and film, as well as a German television documentary released in 2015 that featured Priest and his recollections.
"All you were thinking about was getting to the other side, moving from pillar to pillar," Priest said at the time the 45-minute "Die Brücke von Remagen," or "The Bridge at Remagen," was released. The bridge "had vertical joists, so that's what you were doing, jumping from one to the next, hiding behind them to avoid gunfire and get across the bridge."
The bridge was the last one spanning the Rhine, and Priest said if it was taken, it would trap several hundred thousand German troops on the west side of the river. He was one of the first to cross the bridge and helped make a sign hung on the east end that said “Keep your feet dry courtesy of the 9th Armored Division.”
The crossing of the Rhine River opened the way for Allied troops to drive into the heart of Germany and hastened the war’s end.
Although the bridge collapsed soon after Allied troops had streamed eastward, on April 25, American and Russian forces linked up at the Elbe River. Germany surrendered on May 8, about two months after the battle of the bridge at Remagen.
For Germany, Priest said, "It had begun to fall apart before we took the bridge. But by us taking it, it really shortened the way, because they had no way to get their troops back across or supplies across."
Shortly after the Remagen Bridge campaign, Priest’s parents received a telegraph that reported he had died in battle. It turned out to be another Paul Priest. He said there was great relief among his family when they received a letter from their son indicating that he was indeed still alive.
Priest returned home on a 30-day furlough shortly after the war in Europe ended and soon married his “lifetime girlfriend,” Joan.
After being discharged in 1946, Priest worked in a succession of jobs in Michigan, including auto sales, “grease monkey,” striker-plate installer at a General Motors plant, garage mechanic, carpet salesman and installer, and as a seller of one-man helicopters.
He and Joan moved to the Black Hills in 1980 and eventually settled in Box Elder. Joan died on Jan. 27, 2019.
In 1991, Priest became a crossing guard across one of Rapid City’s busiest streets, Mount Rushmore Road. For 25 years, he donned a fluorescent vest and hoisted a hand-held stop sign to assist students crossing the street to Wilson Elementary School.
“It’s just about as big a battle getting those kids across the busiest roadway in Rapid City as it was getting those soldiers across that bridge in Germany so many years ago,” Priest said in 2016 just before he retired.
Even then, Priest said he approached the decision to retire from the 10-hour-per-week job with some trepidation.
“In a way, I feel I’m letting these kids down,” he said in 2016, then quickly added, “but hey, I don’t have to get up at 5 in the morning to get over there at 7:30 to stand in weather like I did this morning.”
All told, Priest stood the test of time and assisted students in crossing the street during an estimated 8,750 sessions over 25 years, all at the intersection of Mount Rushmore Road and Franklin Street. During that same span, he drove more than 65,000 miles solely to get to and from work.
“It’s not big money being a crossing guard, but it’s a job if you like to do it,” he said. “For me, it was about the kids and having some extra money, and it paid for a few meals out.”
During Priest’s tenure, he said he was sworn at, hit by bumpers of passing cars, and even threw his stop sign at speeders who failed to yield, jeopardizing the safety of the children. His worst ire was reserved for “red-light runners” – an average of 145 per month at his intersection, by his figures.
But of all the things he has accomplished in his lifetime of service, Priest said he was most proud that no student passing through his crosswalk was ever injured.
