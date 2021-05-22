STORIES OF HONOR: Pearl Harbor inspired Piedmont man to serve

He said they walked through the door and found a man and his wife standing in the kitchen with a hole in the wall above them.

"We kind of felt bad, but they had an upstairs loft and we didn't know if there were Germans up there or not," he said. "We apologized to those poor people and we never did catch the sniper."

He said the shot that killed his friend Walt was the last shot taken at his division before the end of the war.

After the war ended, the "ski soldiers" returned home and kept skiing.

Wright was one of dozens of members of the 10th Mountain Division who came back to develop or work at recreational ski resorts. Wright got married and lived in California briefly before he and his wife moved to Aspen, Colorado.

Wright had spent a lot of time in Aspen while he was training at Camp Hale. He loved the skiing there most of all.

"It was pure powder all the way down," Wright said. "We knew we had to come back after the war was over."

Thanks to a very understanding wife, Wright was able to do just that. They packed up and traveled from California to Aspen where he immediately found work in the construction industry. He worked hard during the building season and taught skiing all winter.