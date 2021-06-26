STORIES OF HONOR: Randall Anderson served in the Coast Guard for two decades

On the night of April 20, 2010, Anderson was the officer on duty when was notified of some disturbing chatter on radio frequencies used by mariners.

"There was a charter boat that was a half mile away from an oil rig that saw a massive explosion. It was the Deepwater Horizon," Anderson said. "The Air Station was launching helicopters but they didn't know where this oil rig is located."

Anderson said once one of the watchmen notified him, he rushed to the watchroom, not even fully dressed as it was the middle of the night.

"We start trying to figure out where the oil rig was at, because there are thousands of them in the Gulf," Anderson said. "There was so much chatter on the radio and we were the closest radio signal from his charter boat. I told him to give me the position, so I call the position directly in to the air station and they hung up on me three times.

"Finally, I got ahold of this lieutenant on the phone and I barked, 'Sir, do not hang up. I have the exact position of this oil rig.' That was instrumental. If that charter boat hadn't called in and if I hadn't been able to get the position of the Deepwater Horizon, they wouldn't have been able to save as many lives as they did."