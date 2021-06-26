STORIES OF HONOR: Randall Anderson served in the Coast Guard for two decades

Randall Anderson served active duty in the U.S. Coast Guard for more than 20 years, spanning a career that saw him saving lives as a medic, protecting the nation's borders from illegal drug smugglers, and as a key serviceman to notify authorities of the deadly 2010 explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil rig in the Gulf of Mexico.
"That was a night I will never forget," Anderson said.
Born in July 1979 in Maryville, Tennessee, Anderson came from a family with a distinguished military career. His grandfather served in World War II and his stepfather was with the 101st Airborne Division in the U.S. Army. Anderson, who now calls Rapid City home with his wife and son, said he felt called to serve while working at a production plant.
"I was either 19 or 20 and I just didn't enjoy clocking-in and clocking-out everyday, and I wanted to get out of my small town," Anderson said. "I was actually going to go into the Air Force, and then I saw a Coast Guard rescue swimmer commercial one morning, and I was like 'Coast Guard, what is that?' I'm from the mountains of Tennessee and never heard of the Coast Guard before."
In the summer of 2000, Anderson decided to travel to Knoxville, Tennessee to visit the Coast Guard recruiting office.
"While I was taking the MEPS (Military Entrance Processing Station) exam, I actually saw the Air Force recruiter and he asked what I was doing. I proudly told him I was joining the Coast Guard," he said.
After boot camp Anderson was assigned to a buoy tender in Galveston, Texas, serving through tropical storms. He then went to engineering school in Yorktown, Virginia where he graduated at the top of the class. Then, life changed for not only Anderson, but the rest of the world.
"The last three or four days when I was getting ready to graduate in September, the 9-11 terrorist attack happened," he said. "We quickly graduated and I went to a 110-foot patrol boat, named the Key Largo, down in Key West, Florida. Our primary mission was to stop illegal migrants, drug interdiction, mammal protection, search and rescue — but right after 9-11, we were deployed on a mission that I really can't talk about, even now."
Anderson said the primary mission was to protect nuclear submarines "in a specific area that was a point of target." Providing that extra level of security was vital, Anderson said, in the two months following the attacks in New York City and Washington, D.C.
After the deployment, the Cutter Key Largo and crew headed back to Florida, where Anderson was active in medical operations, law enforcement activities, search and rescue, and migrant interdiction.
Anderson said treating people right and honorably when they were trying to enter the United States from Cuba was a key memory for him.
"We had some Cuban migrants on board and one lady had an ectopic pregnancy and she was bleeding to death," Anderson said. "I was able to control the bleeding while we were wild out, full speed ahead trying to meet a rescue helicopter."
The woman's husband was also onboard the cutter ship. The United States had an immigration policy for Cuba called the "Wet Foot/Dry Foot Policy," that essentially said anyone who immigrated from Cuba and entered the United States would be allowed to apply for U.S. residency one year later. President Barack Obama ended the policy in 2017.
The Coast Guard crew was about to med-evac the woman to Miami leaving the husband behind. Knowing that would mean a permanent separation, the captain of the Key Largo ordered the helicopter to also take the husband.
"My captain was instrumental in making that call because the husband was freaking out because his wife was being taken away," Anderson said. "So, I think at the end of the day, that's one of the most humbling things while I was in the Coast Guard. We were able to save her life and also we were able to give him that support to go with her. It was the right thing and the most human thing to do. In my mind, that's what the Coast Guard is all about — complete your missions, but do the right thing with humanity in mind."
Anderson served at several stations over the years, mostly in the Gulf of Mexico, but also inland duties on the Missouri and Ohio rivers and on Lake Superior.
While at Coast Guard Station Grand Isle, Louisiana, the duties mostly surrounded providing security and law enforcement for oil rigs in the Gulf of Mexico.
On the night of April 20, 2010, Anderson was the officer on duty when was notified of some disturbing chatter on radio frequencies used by mariners.
"There was a charter boat that was a half mile away from an oil rig that saw a massive explosion. It was the Deepwater Horizon," Anderson said. "The Air Station was launching helicopters but they didn't know where this oil rig is located."
Anderson said once one of the watchmen notified him, he rushed to the watchroom, not even fully dressed as it was the middle of the night.
"We start trying to figure out where the oil rig was at, because there are thousands of them in the Gulf," Anderson said. "There was so much chatter on the radio and we were the closest radio signal from his charter boat. I told him to give me the position, so I call the position directly in to the air station and they hung up on me three times.
"Finally, I got ahold of this lieutenant on the phone and I barked, 'Sir, do not hang up. I have the exact position of this oil rig.' That was instrumental. If that charter boat hadn't called in and if I hadn't been able to get the position of the Deepwater Horizon, they wouldn't have been able to save as many lives as they did."
While serving in the Coast Guard, Anderson saved countless lives through his action. He also began tinkering with another career in mind. Anderson found he enjoyed cutting crew members' hair, something he still does.
Anderson retired from the Coast Guard in October 2020 and decided to become a barber. While in Duluth, Minnesota, he offered free haircuts to those who are in the care of the Veterans Administration — helping service members suffering from PTSD and other conditions get a clean look before going to a job interview or an important meeting.
Anderson, his wife Jenny and 17-year-old son Brennan moved to the Black Hills in January 2021 because of their love of the outdoors, hiking, fly fishing and the people who live here.
"Rapid City loves their veterans. They love their active duty military neighbors as well. That's one of the main reasons we are here," Anderson said.
Anderson opened a full-service barber shop, Dapper Jacks, at 2218 Jackson Boulevard in April 2021.
He said he is looking to do exactly what he did in Minnesota — work with the Veterans Administration to give free haircuts to retired service members in need of a clean-up.
"I'm in talks with them now and I hope to get that started here in Rapid City soon," Anderson said. "I also want to have some sort of a military or veterans festival with food trucks and activities right here in our parking lot. This is a great place to be, and I want to be able to give back to those who served."
Those goals fit right in with Anderson's experience in the Coast Guard — being humble, serving humanity and always doing the right thing.
