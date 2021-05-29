STORIES OF HONOR: Smith flew attack missions in Vietnam, moves on to be chief 747 pilot

From North Carolina, the Smiths went back to Florida in 1965, this time to Eglin Air Force Base, for a short assignment before heading back to North Carolina.

Smith got his combat assignment in 1966. He was heading to a Marine air base at Chu Lai, Vietnam.

The conditions were awful. The base was still under construction among the mountains, rice paddies and overall muddy, rainy dampness of Vietnam.

The Viet Cong were hiding in the surrounding areas, just surreptitiously firing their weapons. On Smith's first night in Vietnam, he was awakened by a sudden blast.

"They dumped us off in darkness. Finally, we found a place where they said there were some bunks and we just went in, laid our bags down and slept in our clothes," Smith said. "About the time I was getting settled, they had an eight-inch Howitzer that was not far away from me. That thing went off and the whole area looked like a flash bulb going off. The noise was ridiculous and I probably jumped about three feet because I was expecting the Viet Cong to be attacking any moment."

Smith flew hundreds of attack missions in his A-4E Skyhawk, bombing the targets given to him by command. He said he was never shot at or lost his aircraft, but others in his combat unit weren't so lucky.