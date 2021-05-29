STORIES OF HONOR: Smith flew attack missions in Vietnam, moves on to be chief 747 pilot

Darrel Smith doesn't consider himself to be a hero. Instead, he calls his life of being a farm boy, star athlete, a 2nd Lieutenant attack pilot in the U.S. Marine Corps, world traveler and chief pilot for Northwest Airlines' Boeing 747 fleet in Hawaii as "improbable."
"Very improbable," Smith told the Journal in an interview on Monday. "I never dreamed of something like that, but it just happened. The opportunities came and I took them in most cases."
Smith was born on Jan. 1, 1940 in Tipton County, Tennessee. He and his wife, Glenda, moved to Rapid City approximately 10 years ago, he said.
"We are always up for an adventure, and when we came here, we were taken back by the beautiful surroundings and the nature here," Smith said. "The people around here are great, also. We've lived in several places over the years, and the Black Hills became home."
In 2018, Smith published a book, "Farm Boy to Flyboy," retelling his life and adventures along the way.
While in high school in Munford, Tennessee, Smith worked on the family farm and became active in several sports in school and in the community. He excelled at baseball and football. In fact, Smith was scouted for a football scholarship at Memphis State University, now known as the University of Memphis.
However, some coaching changes at Memphis State meant Smith wouldn't receive that scholarship. What seemed like a major setback became fortuitous after he was recruited and received a full-ride football scholarship for the University of Tennessee at Martin.
It was there that Smith made a name for himself, being named a Williamson All-American as a fullback in 1962. He also made a life-changing decision.
Smith enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps.
"A friend who I played high school football with was on the same college team. He had joined up with the Marines while in college," Smith said. "I guess I didn't have a hard direction that I wanted to go for a job or for a profession, so that came up and I talked to him about it. It seemed like it was good idea."
During two different summers off from college, Smith went to Quantico, Virginia and attended officers school and platoon leaders class. When he graduated from college, Smith was automatically made a 2nd Lieutenant.
"They sent me directly to flight school down in Pensacola (Florida)," Smith said.
By this time, Smith had married the love of his life, Glenda Cousar, and they were just beginning their life together. At flight school, the Marine Corps put their trainee pilots through several tests of skill and repetition. Smith said depending on how a pilot does would determine their outcome.
"They would either boot you out, move you to the training program for propeller planes, or move you to the jet program," Smith said.
Smith was judged to have enough skill for the jet program, and he and Glenda packed up and moved to Naval Air Station Meridian, Mississippi. It was there he would gain the skills to fly jet aircraft.
After initial jet school, Smith and his wife reported back to Pensacola for more instruction. It was there that he began training on landing and taking off from a massive carrier — the U.S.S. Lexington.
That skill would come in handy later, as the wet and temporary conditions of a Marine base in Vietnam required using an aluminum runway with arresting hooks and catapults on land.
In 1964, Smith moved on to advanced naval air training at Naval Air Station Kingsville, Texas where he received his Wings of Gold.
Smith was assigned to VMA-332, the attack squadron based at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point in Havelock, North Carolina. There he would be flying the brand new (at the time) A-4E Skyhawk attack aircraft.
"We young pilots were eager and excited to pursue our military aviation careers. The squadron was forming up with mostly young pilots who had recently completed flight training... Our group was full of pride and confidence, but much was yet to be learned, We didn't give it much thought but most of us were destined for combat duty in Vietnam. We trained hard. A year or so later we were considered combat-ready attack pilots," Smith wrote in his book.
As the situation in Vietnam deteriorated, Smith said it became obvious he was training for war.
"More and more it became real obvious. The war in Vietnam started to heat up, and I was just in perfect position in my training and everything to get involved," Smith said.
From North Carolina, the Smiths went back to Florida in 1965, this time to Eglin Air Force Base, for a short assignment before heading back to North Carolina.
Smith got his combat assignment in 1966. He was heading to a Marine air base at Chu Lai, Vietnam.
The conditions were awful. The base was still under construction among the mountains, rice paddies and overall muddy, rainy dampness of Vietnam.
The Viet Cong were hiding in the surrounding areas, just surreptitiously firing their weapons. On Smith's first night in Vietnam, he was awakened by a sudden blast.
"They dumped us off in darkness. Finally, we found a place where they said there were some bunks and we just went in, laid our bags down and slept in our clothes," Smith said. "About the time I was getting settled, they had an eight-inch Howitzer that was not far away from me. That thing went off and the whole area looked like a flash bulb going off. The noise was ridiculous and I probably jumped about three feet because I was expecting the Viet Cong to be attacking any moment."
Smith flew hundreds of attack missions in his A-4E Skyhawk, bombing the targets given to him by command. He said he was never shot at or lost his aircraft, but others in his combat unit weren't so lucky.
In February 1967, Smith was selected to fly a somber mission — to try and search for Major Harold Alwan and his downed aircraft. On Alwan's mission, something went terribly wrong. He and his aircraft simply disappeared over the South China Sea.
Smith said the dark, endless ocean, lack of radio contact or instrumentation on his aircraft while searching for Alwan helped him realize the solitude and severity of war.
Alwan's aircraft and remains were never found.
Smith finished up his tour of duty in Vietnam and became an instructor pilot in the advanced jet training command in Beeville, Texas. But he knew that he would soon be called back to Vietnam if he didn't look for other options.
In 1968, he was honorably discharged and began a 30-year career with Northwest Airlines. He was on the engineering flight crew of the Boeing 707, flew a 727, a 757 and finally became the chief pilot for the 747 fleet based in Honolulu.
He retired from Northwest Airlines in 2000, at the mandatory retirement age of 60. By then he had clocked several thousand hours of flight time on the iconic 747, oversaw the operations of more than 400 pilots, and even had his Northwest Airlines uniform on display at the Smithsonian.
Following retirement, Smith and his wife continued adventures across the world, hiking and climbing mountains in Nepal, taking road trips in old pick-ups, a motorhome and on motorcycles.
Now settled in Rapid City, even at age 81, Smith said he's ready for his next "improbable" adventure.
"I'd go tomorrow if I could," said Smith.
