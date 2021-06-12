STORIES OF HONOR: Tim Sughrue received Silver Star for medical service in Vietnam

Tim Sughrue enlisted with the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era to make a difference for wounded soldiers.
"My father had a long, rich and distinguished military career as an enlisted person and an officer with reserve and active duty units, in time of peace and war," said Emily Sughrue Gordon, the daughter who nominated him to be featured in the Stories of Honor series. "He is a good father to myself and my two sisters, Kathryn and Sarah."
Sughrue joined the Army and was assigned to the 101st Airborne Division as a combat medic. On May 20, 1969, Sughrue distinguished himself while serving as a medical aidman during combat operations on Dong Ap Bia Mountain in Vietnam's A Shau Valley.
As his platoon assaulted the mountain, it began to receive intense small arms fire and rocket-propelled grenade fire from a well-entrenched enemy force. Sughrue repeatedly subjected himself to enemy fire as he administered medical treatment to his comrades.
Sughrue remained in the open arranging for the evacuation of severely injured troops. Disregarding the enemy grenades that were being hurled at him, Sughrue continued to administer aid to the injured, using his own body as a shield to protect the wounded soldiers.
When one of the soldier's breathing was impaired, Sughrue miraculously performed a life-saving tracheotomy right on the field of battle.
That action earned him the Silver Star, the third-highest military honor for gallantry in combat.
He was honorably discharged from the Army, but that separation from the armed forces didn't last long.
Sughrue went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from North Dakota State University in 1974, a Master of Public Health Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1981, and completed the course work for a Doctor of Public Health Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1982.
But the call to military service never fully left Sughrue's mind.
Later, he rejoined the military and accepted a number of Reserve military assignments, as well as being called to active duty as an instructor at the Army Medical Department Center and School in San Antonio.
He also directed medical screening efforts of more than 15,000 soldiers in support of the initial stages of Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle while serving as the Battalion Commander for the 114th Combat Support Hospital in Minneapolis.
Sughrue directed the mobilization of 700 soldiers from eight medical units to missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia, Guantanamo Bay and Germany. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Army Medical Department in June 2003.
During his 26 years of service, Sughrue held many commands over various assignments with the Medical Service Corps. He was an instructor/operations manager, detachment commander, personnel staff officer, mobilization planner, health care administrator, the chief of staff/deputy commander at Martin Army Community Hospital in Fort Benning, Georgia, and battalion commander in Salt Lake City.
In 2007, Sughrue was awarded the Legion of Merit, being recognized by the U.S. Department of Defense for "exceptionally meritorious conduct in the performance of outstanding services and achievements."
"As Commander of the 328th Combat Support Hospital, with quick decisive judgment, an excellent sense of professional, compelling leadership, Colonel Sughrue orchestrated 17 Annual Training missions to separate United States and overseas locations in seven increments that exceeded mission standards," Army Reserve Brigadier General Craig A. Bugno of the 2nd Medical Brigade said in an official citation. "His impeccable leadership and energetic enthusiasm achieved an astounding 110% authorized strength.
"Colonel Sughrue's greatest legacy was his mentorship of soldiers and medical personnel into successful future leaders. His initiative and vision led to the development of the model for early entry hospital training. Colonel Sughrue's superior contributions and outstanding performance of duty reflects great credit upon himself and the United States Army Reserve."
When he received the Legion of Merit, Sughrue shared credit for the award with those who have helped him in his career.
"I am extremely appreciative of this decoration for outstanding military service. This award is extremely rare in the United States Army Reserve," he said. "This recognition is a reflection of all the soldiers, family members, colleagues and others who have assisted me throughout my military career."
In 2004, Sughrue was named as the Surgeon General's Consultant for Healthcare Administration in addition to being a Battalion Commander.
Over his military career, Sughrue received 22 military decorations. In addition to The Silver Star and the Legion of Merit, he received two Bronze Stars, two Meritorious Service Awards, the Air Medal and the Combat Medic Badge. Sughrue was also inducted into the Order of Military Medical Merit.
His service to medical needs wasn't limited to military. Sughrue served the medical needs for the citizens of Rapid City.
In 1986, Sughrue joined the staff at Rapid City Regional Hospital, now known as Monument Health. From 1986 to 1991, he was the hospital's vice president of planning and marketing.
In 1992, he served as the hospital's senior vice president for two years before being named Regional Hospital's executive vice president from 1995 to 1998. In 1999, Sughrue was named the chief operating officer and served in that position until 2002.
Sughrue was promoted to the chief executive officer post for the hospital in 2003. In 2008, his role increased again, when he was named the COO/CEO for the entire Regional Health Network — overseeing eight hospitals, five nursing homes and four assisted living centers.
After more than 28 years of service to Regional Health, Sughrue retired in April 2015.
Contact Nathan Thompson at nathan.thompson@rapidcityjournal.com.