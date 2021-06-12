STORIES OF HONOR: Tim Sughrue received Silver Star for medical service in Vietnam

That action earned him the Silver Star, the third-highest military honor for gallantry in combat.

He was honorably discharged from the Army, but that separation from the armed forces didn't last long.

Sughrue went on to receive his Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology from North Dakota State University in 1974, a Master of Public Health Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1981, and completed the course work for a Doctor of Public Health Degree from the University of Oklahoma in 1982.

But the call to military service never fully left Sughrue's mind.

Later, he rejoined the military and accepted a number of Reserve military assignments, as well as being called to active duty as an instructor at the Army Medical Department Center and School in San Antonio.

He also directed medical screening efforts of more than 15,000 soldiers in support of the initial stages of Operations Enduring Freedom and Noble Eagle while serving as the Battalion Commander for the 114th Combat Support Hospital in Minneapolis.

Sughrue directed the mobilization of 700 soldiers from eight medical units to missions in Iraq, Afghanistan, Kuwait, Bosnia, Guantanamo Bay and Germany. He was promoted to the rank of Colonel in the Army Medical Department in June 2003.