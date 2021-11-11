Veterans share stories, lessons learned from service

No veteran stood or sat alone during Rapid City’s Veterans Day celebrations on Thursday.

Veterans joined each other in drinking coffee at Main Street Square, standing in the chilling wind during the Veterans Day Parade, or over lunch at VFW Post 1273. Civilians, too, joined in the celebrations, thanking those who served for their time in uniform.

One particular veteran was honored at the head of the VFW’s luncheon table and was grand marshal for the parade — World War II Army veteran Cpl. Richard Parham.

Parham served in the 96th Infantry Division, 381st Regiment during World War II and joined the service as an infantryman. He served in Leyte and Okinawa.

Parham said people do respect veterans. He said when you’re in combat, it’s another thing altogether.

“Your life is at stake and you have to look out for everyone else as well as yourself,” he said during a luncheon at the VFW Post 1273.

Parham became a radio operator for a M-7 tank in 1944, despite having no prior experience. He sat exposed in the turret and gave instructions to the driver and gunner inside the tank. While in action in 1945 and loading ammunition for a 105 millimeter Howitzer, an enemy artillery shell exploded and launched a piece of shrapnel above his left eye.

The shrapnel was extracted and Parham spent five months in the hospital in Mindoro before returning to the United States. He later received a Purple Heart.

Nathan Dahl, Billy Deruter and former Rapid City Mayor Don Barnett were also recognized on Veterans Day during the Main Street Square ceremony.

Barnett said he got a direct commission in the Army Medical Service Corps branch. He said he was a hospital administrator in Vietnam for a year and a half with 400 beds. Barnett said they always had a population of at least 225 patients.

He said he was proud to serve his country.

“When my country rang the bell, I was happy and proud to serve,” Barnett said.

After he came home from Vietnam, Barnett served two terms as mayor.

Deruter served in the National Guard for 21 years and recently retired. She said this is her first Veterans Day as an adult not in uniform.

She said when she first enlisted in 2000, she wanted to serve for six years and be done — Deruter wanted to see the world and get college assistance. However, it quickly changed after the 9/11 attacks.

“I saw poverty that made my stomach quiver,” Deruter said. “Yet it made me who I am today and gave me gratitude and love for the things we have in the places that we live now.”

Dahl said growing up he had no idea what a veteran was. He said being a veteran has shaped his life and touched how he talks, acts and the way he holds himself. Dahl said he served for four years.

“When you see a veteran, I want you to just realize that there’s a lot that the military service has done for them and you should thank them from your heart,” he said. “All of the freedoms that you enjoy every day, that comes from the sacrifices they made whether they were deployed, not deployed, whether they were paper pushers or on the front lines.”

