Miller signs with Bismarck State

Bismarck State College baseball coach Michael Keeran has announced the signing of Logan Miller to a national letter of intent for the Mystics.

Miller, a left-handed pitcher, for Rapid City Post 320, was an All-Conference selection last year. He had a top five earned run average in the state of South Dakota. Miller was 6-1 on the mound with a 1.44 ERA and 40 K's in 35 innings.

"We expect Logan to come in and compete for a rotation spot; as we like how he competes and his confidence," Keeran said. "Coming from a really good Legion program, Post 320, we think the sky is the limit for Logan and this BSC program."

Mines, BHSU sports camps canceled through June

Due to the recent COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines, and the Gov. Kristi Noem's recommendations, South Dakota School of Mines, Black Hills State University and Northern State University have decided to cancel all summer athletic youth camps until July 1 announced by the athletics directors on Tuesday afternoon.

Hardrocker athletics will continue to evaluate the potential for alternative camp dates after July 1.

BHSU Athletics will continue to monitor and evaluate the potential for alternative camp dates in July. For questions regarding registrations and/or paid fees, contact the head sports coach for the respective sports camp.

