Five months ago, South Middle School was called the worst facility in the Rapid City School District. Monday night, more than 100 people met in the cafeteria at SMS to voice their opinions about a revised bond issue.
The school board voted 6-1 to send a $189,553 bond issue to a ballot on Feb. 25, 2020. Only Kate Thomas voted against the measure.
In addition to the board members, most of the people attending the meeting were in favor of sending the measure to a vote.
A few who spoke against the measure cited a recent fight at South Middle School where some have questioned the methods used by a Rapid City Police Officer to break up the fight. Because both girls in the fight were Native Americans, some from that community have asked for more representation in school board meetings and decisions that affect Native American children.
Natalie Stites-Means said people in her circle will not support the bond measure without a review of the way the fight was handled. She criticized the school board because the girls were facing criminal charges in the juvenile system and suspended from school for 10 days.
A few others cited that incident in their comments as well.
But most of those speaking were in favor of letting voters decide.
One of the proponents was City Commissioner Chad Lewis. He said he was supporting the measure despite what it might mean for his future as an elected official.
"I am up for re-election, and I have been told that speaking out for raising your taxes is political suicide," Lewis said. "So what? I have three children in this school system and for me not to say something would be hypocrisy of its highest form. You have to speak out for the things you believe in."
Lewis said he has taken multiple tours of the facilities that would be replaced and he couldn't believe what he saw.
"What I have seen is nothing short of shocking," he said. "Going into Robbinsdale is like going into a rummage sale. That's no joke. This is about our children."
Another proponent was one of the members of the task force that helped identify projects to be completed. Shiloh Francis said she is relatively new to Rapid City and doesn't have children in the district, but these projects are still important to her.
"The school board has done a good job with the money it has had," she said. "But it is time to make an investment in these facilities. I also appreciate the changes that were made to bring the cost of the bond issue down due to community feedback."
Others in attendance told the board the tax increase would be too much for local farmers and ranchers or that the changes made them question whether they could trust that the board was doing the projects that needed to be competed.
But others spoke on behalf of the measures citing the need for better schools to lure in new business and support the increased population that is expected with the growth at Ellsworth Air Force Base.
Board member Brian Johnson pointed out that his support for the measure was magnified by historically low bond interest rates. He said that on a bond this size, that every quarter of a point was worth about $300,000 in finance charges. That is why he is in favor of a vote as quickly as possible to avoid any volatility that could accompany the 2020 election cycle.
In speaking against the measure, Kate Thomas said she agreed that many of the major projects included in the list were important, but she thinks the total price tag is too high.
"I have to be honest, this was a tortuous decision," Thomas said. "I think we could have paid for some of these items another way."
Matt Stephens made the motion to approve the measure to send the bond issue to a vote. Amy Policky seconded the motion which passed 6-1.
The bond proposal placed before voters will be for $189,553,000. That amount would include the following projects:
• Three new elementary schools in the southwest or west area, the Parkview area and the Vickie Powers Park area at a price of nearly $30 million each.
• A rebuilt South Middle School on the current site for $44 million.
• Renovations at Pinedale, Meadowbrook, Knollwood and Black Hawk elementary schools totaling just over $14 million.
• An $8.3 million renovation to Rapid City High School, converting it to an elementary/magnet school.
• A $19 million renovation at Stevens High School, adding more space for fine arts classrooms, existing theatre safety and security upgrades, student counseling and service centers.
• $12.5 million for renovations and upgrades district-wide for pathways, safety and security and multiple deferred maintenance projects.
The six-year plan also calls for the eventual closure of Canyon Lake, Robbinsdale, Wilson and Horace Mann Elementary schools.
Some projects were eliminated or reduced from the original $250 million bond proposals to right-size the resolution going before the Board of Education on Monday.
According to an information sheet about the new bond proposal, rebuilding West Middle School has been eliminated. Instead, funding would be set aside for maintenance and safety upgrades.
Renovation plans at Stevens High School were reduced from $22 million to $19 million. The deferred maintenance across the entire school district was cut in half — from $25 million to $12.5 million.
In order for the bond question to pass, it must garner more than 60% of the vote. If approved, property taxes within the Rapid City Area School District’s boundaries would increase by 85 cents for every $1,000 of property value. The bond would be repaid over a 25-year period.