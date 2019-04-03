The total valuation of building permits that Rapid City issued last month is the fourth highest for the month of March since 2000, the city announced Tuesday.
Rapid City issued 199 building permits last month with a total valuation of $18,485,319. Permits issued in March 2018 were valued at a little more than $17 million.
Discovery Circle LLC's permit for the Common Cents facility at 1821 N. Elk Vale Road was the most costly issued last month at $5.4 million. The Pennington County Care Campus at 321 Kansas City Street had the second highest at $1.9 million.
Muth Holdings LLC spent approximately $2.6 million on two permits for continued work on a 15-unit apartment complex at 4943 Haines Ave. and a 12-unit complex at 4923 Haines Ave. D&V LLC was issued a $850,000-permit for an addition to D&V Medical on 7236 Jordan Drive.
So far this year, the city has issued 537 building permits worth more than $60 million. By this time last year, 665 permits had been issued at a total valuation of $142,512,940, largely buoyed by the $92.5 million permit issued to Rapid City Regional Hospital.