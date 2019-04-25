Twenty-three liens totaling $1.01 million that were filed against Meade County landowners in March have all been released, according to the Meade County Register of Deeds Office.
The liens were the result of a dispute between a contractor and subcontractor involved in road work ordered by TransCanada for its proposed Keystone XL crude-oil pipeline, which would pass through western South Dakota en route from Canada to Nebraska.
TransCanada hired Diamond Willow Energy, of New Town, North Dakota, to improve segments of gravel roads near the western South Dakota map dots of Opal and Marcus, both in Meade County and about 30-40 miles southwest of Faith. The roads are in the vicinity of a planned Keystone XL pump station, workforce camp and pipe yards.
Diamond Willow subcontracted the work to Brandenburg Drainage, of Maquoketa, Iowa, which performed some of the work last fall before a dispute arose between the two companies. Brandenburg Drainage claimed it was owed money by Diamond Willow.
To recover the money, Brandenburg Drainage filed mechanic’s liens against the owners of the land abutting the roads. The liens, which ranged from $3,580.57 to $243,478.76, angered affected landowners.
Seven of the liens were released in late March, and the rest were released this week after Meade County officials received the paperwork last week.
What occurred to convince Brandenburg Drainage to release the liens is publicly unknown. A Diamond Willow representative said Wednesday in a brief interview with the Journal that the resolution of the matter included a non-disclosure agreement.
TransCanada released a statement to the Journal.
“Our landowners are our top priority,” the statement said. “We understand and share their frustration with this situation, and we are pleased the two contractors involved have reached a resolution and these liens will be removed.”