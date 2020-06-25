Mine Draw Fire near Mount Rushmore 25 percent contained, state says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Rapid City's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Mine Draw Fire in Custer State Park is now 25 percent contained and is estimated to be 60 acres, the Governor’s Office said Thursday morning.

On Wednesday evening, the fire was estimated to have burned 150 acres and was about six miles south of Mount Rushmore National Memorial.

According to the state, the fire is active between Highway 16A and Center Lake. It reportedly started around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday. Now, there are 117 firefighters on scene along with two, Type 1 Helicopters and an air attack plane that are working to keep the fire north of Shop Draw Road, east of Highway 87 and west of Mine Draw Road.

The cause remains under investigation, the Governor’s Office said in a news release.

Currently, Highway 87 North is closed from the junction of 16A and Needles Highway to Playhouse Road and will remain closed to avoid road congestion and aid firefighters in accessing the fire to increase containment. Visitors can still access the Needles and Center Lake Campground from American Center Road or Iron Mountain Road.

Custer State Park remains open, but Grace Coolidge Walk-in Fishing Area, Center Lake beach and lake access are closed due to bucket usage for helicopters.

