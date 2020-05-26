Mine exposure puts Hideaway Hills families on the edge

“A person doesn’t really realize how much eating out costs until you don’t have the ability to cook a meal in your own kitchen,” he said.

Trudo, his wife, two children and large dog have been living with his parents in Belle Fourche, but plan to move into a rental home at the end of the month.

“It is a much smaller house than we have now, but it is a place that would allow us to keep our Great Dane,” he said.

Trudo said he and his wife — who’ve both had their work hours cut due to COVID-19 — will have to find some way to pay all their bills.

“We can’t afford to make a mortgage payment plus rent that costs as much as a mortgage on top of all of the other expenses we are incurring right now,” he said.

Some of the families said they may be able to delay their mortgage payments but the only way to avoid paying it off would be to default — which would then ruin their credit scores. And their home insurance doesn’t cover earth movement.