Two area colleges are collaborating to offer a new undergraduate degree that incorporates aspects of STEM and business education.
The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology announced this week that the program, dubbed Business Management in Technology, will be available to students beginning this fall.
The new major is the result of a partnership between Mines and Black Hills State University, which will offer requisite business courses such as business statistics and managerial communications. Students can take these classes either online or at the BHSU satellite in Rapid City.
On the science, technology, engineering and math side, Mines will offer classes on its campus in calculus, chemistry and physics.
Career paths envisioned by the university for degree holders include technical sales, project management and business ownership.
“Industry wants experts in engineering and science who also have skills in business. At our twice annual Career Fair on campus, this topic comes up often. The new Business Management in Technology degree will fill that need," said Lance Roberts, Mines department head of mining engineering and management.
The new degree was approved on Tuesday by the South Dakota Board of Regents.