RAPID CITY | The 2019 Engineers Week will be celebrated at the South Dakota School of Mines & Technology Feb. 19-23, with free events for area students and the general public, as well as the university community.
The Mines Myth Busters and Super Science will be from 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19. This free event is so popular that it has outgrown the Mines campus and will be held at the Performing Arts Center.
On Wednesday, Feb. 20, Youth in Science Rapid City hosts a free movie showing of Science Fair: What's the Big Idea? at the Elks Theatre. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the movie begins at 7:15 p.m. Seating is limited for this first- come, first-served event.
SD Mines will also host more than 500 middle and high school students for Engineering & Science Day on Thursday, Feb. 21, with demonstrations by academic departments held across campus and chemistry magic shows in Room 2228 of the Chemistry Building from 9 a.m. to noon.
Engineering & Science Day also includes a special lunchtime concert, “Music in Engineering,” from noon to 1 p.m. in the Music Center followed by the presentation “Remembering Apollo, 50 Years Later” from 1-2 p.m. in the Surbeck Center Ballroom. This presentation by Tom Durkin from the South Dakota Space Grant Consortium will focus on this year’s 50th anniversary of the first moon landing.