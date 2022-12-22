Mines crafted: South Dakota Mines student creates digital campus within Minecraft

Leaning intently over a customized HP laptop, South Dakota Mines freshman Jaxxen Cheney teleported through walls and flew over rooftops into a digital recreation of his own dorm room, showcasing a jar of pickle tea indicative of a level of detail built click by click into his entire campus.

A computer engineering major, Cheney is the digital architect of an intricate recreation of the entire South Dakota School of Mines campus within the digital video game Minecraft.

Draped in a knitted sweater splashed in neon greens, oranges and turquoise, accented by blue floral pants, Cheney joked his friends tell him he dresses like a grandma. His technological prowess, however, befits his age.

Minecraft, a computer game that allows its players to build digital, 3-D worlds block by block, is Cheney’s playground. He’s dedicated 700 hours and counting, he estimated, to building the campus recreation.

The structures, made entirely out of individually placed blocks, are reminiscent of Lego sets, melded with a refined attention to detail that lends a striking realism.

The accuracy of his recreation comes from a combination of Google Earth, campus maps and his own treks across campus, photographing details like placement of park benches and the heights of trees.

The game allows him to choose rust-colored blocks, tinted windows and even the pattern in flooring. The buildings are scaled accurately based on measurements Cheney took himself, including the distance between library pillars. Light fixtures and wall décor mirror the interiors exactly. The music building is littered with music stands.

Cheney’s digital construction of Mines began as a high school student, and a way to orient himself at an unfamiliar campus. He said by the time he moved in this past fall, he knew the campus so well he was directing the movers.

Cheney’s first memory of Minecraft was in third grade, on an Xbox with a broken controller. He wasn’t very good, he said — he lacked coordination. He did manage to build a house out of iron blocks for cats — his first creation in the digital world.

He refined his skills over the years, continually returning to the game through iPads and computer upgrades, working them until they no longer supported his burgeoning abilities.

Mines wasn’t the first campus Cheney attempted to build within Minecraft though. He took a stab at his middle school when he was 11, but — in his words — failed.

“I tried to build it from memory — doesn’t work that well,” he said. He did use Google Earth, but he didn’t have maps. He later built his high school, drawing on lessons learned in scale and measuring. He experimented with terrain and visual angles and was able to utilize multiple screens, with Minecraft on one and Google Earth on the other.

His second attempt was not only successful, but was so accurate the high school administration demanded he take it down because it was a security breach.

With Cheney’s improved skills came a heightened sense of how he could wield them — he could help other students. When he recreated his high school, his original intent was a way to look back on the campus when COVID-19 banished the student body. He realized he could also use it as a guide.

“I can help people with this,” he said. “I can help my freshman sister find her way around school.”

International students can take a virtual tour in detail unavailable anywhere else. Incoming freshman can get the lay of the land before their first day of classes. Prospective students can check out the buildings they might spend most of their time in.

When he made the decision to come to Mines, he had already been on campus enough to know it was a maze. He kept getting lost, he said, having frequented the music building during his high school band days.

He began building the Minecraft Mines in August of 2021. He started with the campus’ main circle and expanded outward. The campus isn’t finished, but that’s part of its beauty — it never really will be.

The interactive game not only allows Cheney to update the campus as it changes, but allows other students to join in as well. Cheney has invited students to join the digital development of their campus, using online networks such as Reddit to spread the word.

The collaborative element means contributions to detail Cheney could never accomplish on his own. He relies on other students to build up the interiors of buildings he may not frequent as much, or to add details he may have missed. Some recreate intricate details within their own dorm rooms.

Landscaping details, the campus arch, the dinosaur within the Geology Museum — the game’s possibilities are endless. The sky is the limit, Cheney said — literally. The unofficial slogan of the game, it’s also the reason Cheney fell in love with it as a third-grader. There are no limitations on what can be created within the digital world.

Within the world of Minecraft, the user has the ability to constantly upgrade, but also immortalize a place in time. One alumnus entered Cheney’s world and recreated his old dorm room, as it existed when he was a student there.

As Cheney whizzed through the Mines world, he also brandished the power of weather control, time and terrain design. With one click, he could blanket the sky in stars and drop a full moon over the quad, wielding his magic through Java, shaders (graphic enhancements) and plug-ins.

As students continue to pile into his world — or their world — Cheney now has to consider precautions for preventing server crashes and monitoring unwieldy troublemakers. He said he’s only had to ban three people, which is remarkable considering the hundreds that have contributed to its progress.

The world Cheney began has grown into an interactive historical record, of sorts. Mines administration has taken notice and used Cheney’s renderings on its website. Some staff are even joining in construction.

The collaborative effort in building Mines within Minecraft writes its own metaphor, of a campus molded by the different perspectives of its student body. But it also showcases the various ways it can be utilized.

As Cheney navigates the angles and blocks of his digital realm, the world comes alive through his narration. Millions of digital blocks assembled the frame, but his story of how he brewed his pickle tea — and the smell that filled his dorm room — brought it to life.

Cheney is still figuring out his future, but if Minecraft has taught him anything — the sky is the limit.