The South Dakota School of Mines & Technology in Rapid City announced Thursday that it has created a $6,000 scholarship to honor the memory of Mines alumnus Craig Tieszen.
Tieszen died Nov. 22, 2017, in a kayaking accident in the Cook Islands of the South Pacific.
He graduated from Mines in 1971 with a degree in chemical engineering, and then served as a volunteer teacher in the Peace Corps for four years in Kenya, Africa.
In 1975, Tieszen started his 32-year career with the Rapid City Police Department, ultimately serving as police chief from 2000 to 2007, after which he retired.
He represented District 34 in the South Dakota State Senate from 2009 to 2016 and was serving his first term in the House of Representatives when he died.
In December 2012, Tieszen spoke at a Mines commencement ceremony, where he was made an honorary doctor of science.
Tieszen volunteered for 35 years at The Club for Boys in Rapid City and officiated basketball for 35 years. He sat on many nonprofit boards, including The Club for Boys, the Crazy Horse Memorial and West Hills Village in Rapid City. He was co-chair of the United Way of the Black Hills-Rapid City from 2001 to 2002.
The first Craig Tieszen Memorial Scholarship will be awarded in the upcoming school year to a Mines incoming freshman with financial need, with first preference given to a student who has graduated from Canistota High School, Tieszen’s hometown. Second preference will be given to an incoming freshman with financial need who has graduated from a Rapid City high school.
The recipient must have taken at least one semester of college pre-calculus or calculus, either online or in a classroom setting. If there is more than one qualified student, selection will be based on academic performance, which is defined by high school GPA in math and science classes plus an ACT score.