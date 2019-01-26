South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base and the defense company Moog Inc. have received a Laureate Award from Aviation Week for pioneering the use of cold-spray technology in aircraft repair and maintenance.
The cold-spray process was invented during the Cold War and developed at Mines in conjunction with the Army Research Laboratory. It involves blasting metallic powder at a high velocity onto a metal surface that is worn or needs repair. The Air Force’s 28th Bomb Wing now uses cold spray to repair B-1 bombers.
The development of cold spray at Mines lead to the spin-off company VRC Metal Systems.
“This recognition from Aviation Week is an honor for the university and it further highlights the potential for research at Mines to spin-off into world-class innovation and high-tech job creation,” Mines President Jim Rankin said in a news release.
The three organizations will be recognized in March at the 62nd Annual Laureate Awards in Washington, D.C., in the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) category.