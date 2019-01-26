Try 1 month for 99¢
102917-biz-vrc 002.JPG (copy)

Rob Hrabe, president and CEO of VRC Metal Systems, shows off their cold spray process applicator. 

 Journal file

South Dakota School of Mines & Technology, the 28th Bomb Wing at Ellsworth Air Force Base and the defense company Moog Inc. have received a Laureate Award from Aviation Week for pioneering the use of cold-spray technology in aircraft repair and maintenance.

The cold-spray process was invented during the Cold War and developed at Mines in conjunction with the Army Research Laboratory. It involves blasting metallic powder at a high velocity onto a metal surface that is worn or needs repair. The Air Force’s 28th Bomb Wing now uses cold spray to repair B-1 bombers.

The development of cold spray at Mines lead to the spin-off company VRC Metal Systems.

“This recognition from Aviation Week is an honor for the university and it further highlights the potential for research at Mines to spin-off into world-class innovation and high-tech job creation,” Mines President Jim Rankin said in a news release.

The three organizations will be recognized in March at the 62nd Annual Laureate Awards in Washington, D.C., in the MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Operations) category.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.