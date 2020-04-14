Mines men cap best season in D-2 era

The South Dakota Mines men's basketball program saw the 2019-20 campaign as its best season in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference, as well as in NCAA Division II.
"With a veteran group returning, we knew that we were capable of having a successful season," said Hardrocker men's basketball second-year head coach Eric Glenn. "I give a lot of credit to our players for staying with the process and believing in the system."
The 'Rockers finished the year with a 17-13 overall record and a conference mark of 13-9, winning seven of their final nine regular-season games. They were picked 10th in the pre-season and finished the year seventh, and with that seventh-place ranking, the Hardrockers made the RMAC post season for the first time. In the tournament, Mines won the quarterfinal matchup against I-90 rival Black Hills State after the Yellow Jackets had defeated them twice in the regular-season and just four days previously.
The Hardrockers advanced to the RMAC semifinals to face Colorado School of Mines, but couldn't overtake Orediggers, falling xx-xx.
As a team, the 'Rockers averaged 75.3 points per game and made a single-game record 19 3-pointers against Texas A&M International. In that game, the 'Rockers were 19-of-35 behind the arc for a 54.3%.
In the conference, they were No. 1 in points allowed (68.1 ppg), No. 2 in offensive field goal percentage (49.1%) and 3-point percentage defense (33.8%), No. 3 in field goal percentage and rebounding defense, and No. 4 in 3-point percentage (39.4%). The Hardrockers were also sixth in home attendance.
On the individual side of the ball, sophomore Mitchell Sueker and senior Allec Williams were named Second Team All-Conference, while senior Logan Elers earned RMAC Honorable Mention. Williams was also a two-time conference offensive players of the week, while Sueker was named RMAC defensive player of the week.
Elers capped off a stellar four-year career being named 2019-20 Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team, RMAC Academic Player of the Year, RMAC All-Academic First Team, and ended up 28th all-time in scoring with 1,110 points. Williams also topped the 1,000-point plateau in his four years between Mines and Metropolitan State. Williams finished his career with 1,219 points.
"Allec will go down as one of the biggest playmakers in school history," said Glenn. "It was a pleasure to have him for his final two years.
"I was really happy for our seniors, especially Logan, Tristian Von Nieda and Jack Fiddler who have been in the program for 4-5 years and saw the progress of their teams grow throughout their careers," said Glenn. "Overall, this was a very rewarding group to work with. A lot of guys made different sacrifices for the good of the team, which made this group so special. They will go down as the first Hardrocker basketball team to play in the post season and one of the most efficient teams both offensively and defensively in the RMAC."
The Hardrockers have a lot of uncertainty going into next year, losing four seniors and three graduate transfers that played a majority of their minutes. But Glenn is excited for what the future holds.
"The standard has been set," he said. "Future teams will now have a great example what it means to play the Hardrocker Way."
