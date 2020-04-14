Mines men cap best season in D-2 era

On the individual side of the ball, sophomore Mitchell Sueker and senior Allec Williams were named Second Team All-Conference, while senior Logan Elers earned RMAC Honorable Mention. Williams was also a two-time conference offensive players of the week, while Sueker was named RMAC defensive player of the week.

Elers capped off a stellar four-year career being named 2019-20 Google Cloud Academic All-District First Team, RMAC Academic Player of the Year, RMAC All-Academic First Team, and ended up 28th all-time in scoring with 1,110 points. Williams also topped the 1,000-point plateau in his four years between Mines and Metropolitan State. Williams finished his career with 1,219 points.

"Allec will go down as one of the biggest playmakers in school history," said Glenn. "It was a pleasure to have him for his final two years.

"I was really happy for our seniors, especially Logan, Tristian Von Nieda and Jack Fiddler who have been in the program for 4-5 years and saw the progress of their teams grow throughout their careers," said Glenn. "Overall, this was a very rewarding group to work with. A lot of guys made different sacrifices for the good of the team, which made this group so special. They will go down as the first Hardrocker basketball team to play in the post season and one of the most efficient teams both offensively and defensively in the RMAC."