Mines men's hoops add six to program

The South Dakota School of Mines men's basketball coaching staff has announce that it has signed six players this past month for the upcoming 2020-21 campaign.
Coming off the best season since joining NCAA Division II, the Hardrockers are re-loading after losing four seniors to graduation and three others, two to graduate transfers and one who left the program.
"I am extremely happy with our current signings for our 2020 class," said Hardrocker men's head coach Eric Glenn. "Our staff, which includes Coach (Roger) Trennepohl and Coach (Ron) Riherd, have put in countless hours to evaluate, vet and build relationships with this incoming class. We had a lot of needs after losing a big number to graduation."
The six signees include freshmen Bryce Sherrell, Barrett Keith, Charlie Garrison, Keagen Smith, Josiah Gardiner and junior Kolten Mortenson.
Sherrell is a 6-foot-4 guard from Mitchell, Neb., who played at Gering High School. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.
"Bryce is an extremely athletic shooting guard," said Glenn. "We are happy to be able to have a player with his ability in our freshman class. He has only been playing organized basketball for four years and has a tremendously high ceiling. He will only continue to improve with the continual experience that he gets."
Barrett, a 6-9 forward from Colorado Springs, Colo., who comes to Mines from Concordia University in Portland, Ore., plans to major in industrial engineering.
"Barrett will be looked upon to step in right away and fill our need at the post position," said Glenn. "For a player his size, Barrett has the ability to stretch the floor and be a presence in the paint. We are very excited to have Barrett for four years, even though he has two years of college experience. He will help add some maturity and experience to our young lineup."
Garrison is a 6-8 center from Pleasant Grove High School in Rancho Murieta, Calif., who plans to major in computer engineering.
"Charlie is a true post," said Glenn. "He has a very good size and will be a force in the lane. For a player his size, he has very good footwork and great hands. True posts have had a lot of success in our system and I anticipate Charlie is another player to add to our long list of outstanding posts that we have had over the last 20 years."
Mortenson is a 6-7 forward from Umpqua Junior College in Santaquin, Utah, who plans to major in industrial engineering.
"Kolten is a very efficient stretch forward," Glenn said. "We anticipate him being able to stretch the defense with his 3-point field goal shooting and have the ability to score in the paint. He has collegiate experience after his two years at Umpqua Community College, and will be able to step in right away to play in the physical RMAC."
Smith is a 6-6 forward from Delano High School in Delano. Minn., who plans to major in industrial engineering
"We are very excited about the future for Keagan," says Glenn. "Keagan has a very good size for a wing. He is a sharpshooter that can really shoot the 3-pointer. With his size, he will be able to finish in the paint and could defend multiple positions."
Gardiner is a 6-6 forward from Crete High School in Milford, Neb., who is undecided on a major.
"Josiah is very skilled and athletic wing with very impressive size," said Glenn. "He will be a versatile player within our system. He can shoot the 3-point shot and finish with power at the rim. His size will also allow is to use him in many different match-ups within our defensive system."
Glenn added that this class has a good mixture of experience and youth that should blend well together.
"Each of these young men were targeted not only for their basketball abilities, but as young men that fit our core values and will be great ambassadors of Hardrocker basketball and South Dakota Mines in the Rapid City community," he said.
