Mines men's hoops add six to program

Barrett, a 6-9 forward from Colorado Springs, Colo., who comes to Mines from Concordia University in Portland, Ore., plans to major in industrial engineering.

"Barrett will be looked upon to step in right away and fill our need at the post position," said Glenn. "For a player his size, Barrett has the ability to stretch the floor and be a presence in the paint. We are very excited to have Barrett for four years, even though he has two years of college experience. He will help add some maturity and experience to our young lineup."

Garrison is a 6-8 center from Pleasant Grove High School in Rancho Murieta, Calif., who plans to major in computer engineering.

"Charlie is a true post," said Glenn. "He has a very good size and will be a force in the lane. For a player his size, he has very good footwork and great hands. True posts have had a lot of success in our system and I anticipate Charlie is another player to add to our long list of outstanding posts that we have had over the last 20 years."

Mortenson is a 6-7 forward from Umpqua Junior College in Santaquin, Utah, who plans to major in industrial engineering.