Mines reached new heights during 2019-20 season

Haugen led the team with 267 rebounds – 9.9 per game – and assists with 73. She ranks 26th all-time in points with 1,018, fifth in rebounds with 929, 17th in assists with 221, and 18th in blocks with 40.

Steffeck finishes her career with 1,107 points to rank her 20th all-time in Hardrocker history. She is first all time in 3-pointers with 251 and 19th in steals with 152.

Cooper Courtney wrapped up her career with 134 3-pointers to put her seventh all-time in the record books.

"I am very proud of what our team accomplished this season," Jacobson said. "I joked after I was hired about how many typing mistakes I would make when trying to type 'Hardrocker' because I constantly would type 'Hardworker' instead. And after coaching this team and being around them, my typos were not a coincidence. This group was one of the hardest working groups I have ever coached. They brought complete effort every day no matter what and they would come in and do extra work outside of our practices. They truly set the standard for our teams for years to come."

Mines loses four seniors from the 2019-20 team – Haugen, Steffeck, Courtney and Molly McCabe.

"We will definitely miss our senior leadership," said Jacobson. "But we have players who are currently working hard to fill those leadership roles. Assistant coach Mike Sybrant has done a great job on the recruiting trail, and we have players coming in next year who are going to be great additions to our program. We can't wait to be able to get back to work with our team and continue to improve every day."

