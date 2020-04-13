Mines reached new heights during 2019-20 season

The South Dakota Mines women's basketball team wrapped up the 2019-20 season with the highest seed ever in the program’s NCAA era.
The Hardrockers were picked to finishes 13th in the preseason coach’s poll, but Mines surpassed all expectations and finished the year as the sixth seed in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference postseason tournament.
"We had big goals that we were striving to achieve, so we used that ranking as motivation to prove everyone wrong," Hardrocker women's basketball head coach Jeri Jacobson said.
The Hardrockers ended the season with a 15-12 season record and 13-9 in the RMAC. Overall, the Hardrockers led the RMAC in scoring offense, rebounding margin, defensive rebounds and 3-point field goals. Mines also ranked third in scoring margin, field-goal percentage, 3-point field goal percentage, assists and offensive rebounds.
The Hardrockers went on a nine-game win-streak near the end of the regular season and won 10 of their last 12 games to finish the 2019-20 campaign.
Individually, Ryan Weiss and Anna Haugen were named first-team all-RMAC, while Sami Steffeck was named RMAC honorable mention.
Weiss scored 439 points and averaged 16.9 points per game. She finished the season ranked first in the season records with a .913 free throw percentage and 98 3-pointers. She sits at third all-time with 156 3-pointers.
Haugen led the team with 267 rebounds – 9.9 per game – and assists with 73. She ranks 26th all-time in points with 1,018, fifth in rebounds with 929, 17th in assists with 221, and 18th in blocks with 40.
Steffeck finishes her career with 1,107 points to rank her 20th all-time in Hardrocker history. She is first all time in 3-pointers with 251 and 19th in steals with 152.
Cooper Courtney wrapped up her career with 134 3-pointers to put her seventh all-time in the record books.
"I am very proud of what our team accomplished this season," Jacobson said. "I joked after I was hired about how many typing mistakes I would make when trying to type 'Hardrocker' because I constantly would type 'Hardworker' instead. And after coaching this team and being around them, my typos were not a coincidence. This group was one of the hardest working groups I have ever coached. They brought complete effort every day no matter what and they would come in and do extra work outside of our practices. They truly set the standard for our teams for years to come."
Mines loses four seniors from the 2019-20 team – Haugen, Steffeck, Courtney and Molly McCabe.
"We will definitely miss our senior leadership," said Jacobson. "But we have players who are currently working hard to fill those leadership roles. Assistant coach Mike Sybrant has done a great job on the recruiting trail, and we have players coming in next year who are going to be great additions to our program. We can't wait to be able to get back to work with our team and continue to improve every day."
