Mines researchers developing space suit of the future

Zhu said developing or finding the right materials for the sensors has been a challenge, because they must be compatible with human skin and clothes.

“They must be wearable biomedical and strain sensors that are lightweight, comfortable, flexible and stretchable,” he said.

While some of the sensors will be inside the spacesuit, others will be applied directly to the skin. The sensors will communicate critical physical health information to the NASA experts on Earth, sensors might also have the capability to monitor mental health and even “be able to understand behaviors.” For instance, an astronaut’s physical behavior could trigger a sensor to recognize anything from depression to an injury, relaying that information to NASA experts.

The sensors will also be able to communication with each other, Roy said. Because accurate health monitoring of astronauts is critical, the system must be fail-proof. If one sensor fails, the system must be designed in a way that the failed sensor can be identified by the other sensors and bypassed, Aqueeb said.

“No matter what happens, it cannot fail,” he said. “We cannot lose any data.”

The sensors also must be secure with proper encryption to prevent interference or hacking, a portion of the project overseen at SDSU.