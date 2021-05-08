Mines scientist brings national experience to South Dakota

Scott Beeler never saw himself moving to South Dakota, let alone living in the state.

After he finished his PhD and was offered a job at South Dakota Mines where his girlfriend was set to work, though, his plans were set.

“I ended up liking it a lot,” Beeler said. “All the outdoor things out here are big. … After living in St. Louis, which I like a lot, but it’s not the most exciting outdoors-wise, it made me sort of realize I wanted to get back somewhere you can drive 10 minutes and be on an amazing hike.”

Beeler is a research scientist with a focus in analytical chemistry at Mines where he runs various instruments, including mass spectrometers, for those on campus.

He said the school has great instrumentation, but his favorite thing about his job is learning about other topics, like metallurgy.

Beeler said he sort of fell into geology.

“When I started out going to college, I wanted to be a lawyer, I guess,” he said.

Growing up, his dad took him and his brother out hiking and fishing. Beeler said he took an intro class to geology once he got to college and enjoyed it.

