The South Dakota School of Mines and Technology announced Wednesday that post-doctoral researcher Brandon Scott is one of 17 scientists in the United States whose work will be supported by a grant from the Chan Zuckerberg Initiative.
The $17 million grant is being divided among a handful of the country's biomedical imaging centers. At Mines, Scott and other researchers are attempting to develop new visualization methods through the use of a lattice light sheet microscope as part of a multi-university research cooperative.
Using the microscope, they are able to create three-dimensional images of living cells. Their work, according to the university, could prove useful for further medical research or for the development of new therapies.
“If we can learn how to direct our own immune system to attack cancer cells, that’s a big push in cancer research right now — imaging can enable and advance medical science toward new understanding and eventual breakthroughs,” Smith said in a statement.