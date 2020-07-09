Mines signs two to men’s basketball team

"I am really thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Kolton. We were looking for a point guard with size and that fit our core values as a program," Glenn said. "Kolton checks all of those boxes. He had a very good program in Reno where he had a lot of success individually and with his team. He knows how to compete and what it takes to be successful. I am very excited to see how he develops during his time here at South Dakota Mines."

Walsh, who was the team captain, earned all-conference honors and was named team MVP, comes into a Hardrocker men’s program that lost all three of its starters in the front court to graduation or transfer.

"With the loss of our entire front line this year, it was very apparent that we add quality players and depth to those positions," Glenn said. "Brannagh is a quality young man that really fits into our Hardrocker basketball belief system. He will be a great fit in our locker room as well. From a basketball standpoint, we really like his versatility to play around the basket and to stretch the floor with his shooting ability. I am very excited about what the future holds for Brannagh here at South Dakota Mines."

Both Frugoli and Walsh plan to earn degrees in business management in technology while attending Mines.

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0