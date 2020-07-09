Mines signs two to men’s basketball team

South Dakota Mines men’s basketball coach Eric Glenn addressed two areas of need this week, signing point guard Kolton Frugoli and forward Brannagh Walsh to join the Hardrocker program for the 2020-21 season.
Frugoli, a 6-foot-3 point guard, is a sophomore transfer from Colorado College, a Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference rival of Mines. The 6-foot-8 Walsh played last season for Barker College, a prep school in Sydney, Australia.
Frugoli earned quality RMAC playing time while at Colorado Christian. He appeared in a 19 games throughout the 2019-20 season while playing for the Cougars, averaging 8.3 minutes as a freshman. He will compete for the starting point guard role following the graduation of Allec Williams.
"I'm proud to be a member of the Hardrocker men's basketball program because of the great coaching staff, and I really like the environment for the players," Frugoli said.
"I'm proud to be joining a team that looks like a family both on and off the court," Walsh said.
During his high school career at Bishop Manogue Catholic in Reno, Nev., Frugoli help lead his team to the Nevada Class 4A state tournament during his junior and senior seasons. Bishop Manogue won Region 4A titles both years. He was named team captain, earned all-conference and all-state honors, was a team MVP and a 1,000-point scorer.
"I am really thrilled to get the opportunity to work with Kolton. We were looking for a point guard with size and that fit our core values as a program," Glenn said. "Kolton checks all of those boxes. He had a very good program in Reno where he had a lot of success individually and with his team. He knows how to compete and what it takes to be successful. I am very excited to see how he develops during his time here at South Dakota Mines."
Walsh, who was the team captain, earned all-conference honors and was named team MVP, comes into a Hardrocker men’s program that lost all three of its starters in the front court to graduation or transfer.
"With the loss of our entire front line this year, it was very apparent that we add quality players and depth to those positions," Glenn said. "Brannagh is a quality young man that really fits into our Hardrocker basketball belief system. He will be a great fit in our locker room as well. From a basketball standpoint, we really like his versatility to play around the basket and to stretch the floor with his shooting ability. I am very excited about what the future holds for Brannagh here at South Dakota Mines."
Both Frugoli and Walsh plan to earn degrees in business management in technology while attending Mines.
