Mines student dies when his motorcycle collides with an RV in Rapid City

Witnesses said the RV was eastbound on East Omaha Street when the driver tried to make a left-hand turn into the parking lot at the 610 addresses, the department says. During the turn the RV was hit by a motorcycle driven by Grayson, who was heading west on East Omaha Street.

A decision on whether to charge the RV driver will be made once the crash reconstruction team completes its investigation, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.

Grayson grew up in Missouri and moved to Rapid City to attend the School of Mines, Joshua said. He was set to graduate with an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 19 before visiting family during Christmas and going to work at Nucor Steel in Illinois.

He was also working on a minor in Occupational Safety and a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification while being an active member of the school’s Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, the Mines release says. Grayson arrived at the university after earning an associate's degree in engineering from Casper College in May 2018 and working as a manager and driver for the MacArthur Company in Casper.

Grayson didn’t have family in Rapid City but created a community at the Liberty Baptist Tabernacle, Joshua said. He played viola at church and gave members viola and motorcycle riding lessons.