Mines student dies when his motorcycle collides with an RV in Rapid City

A School of Mines student who was passionate about his church, motorcycle riding and large family died after crashing into an RV in Rapid City on Friday, just weeks before his graduation.
“For someone being 25 he was a role model for more people than I ever imagined,” Joshua Young said about his brother, Grayson.
“Our deepest condolences and prayers go out to Grayson’s family and friends during this difficult time,” Mines President Jim Rankin said in a news release.
“He was an outstanding person and highly talented student. He will be greatly missed in the Hardrocker community,” said his faculty adviser, Carter Kerk.
The crash occurred Friday afternoon. Grayson’s parents, four brothers and two sisters all arrived in Rapid City by Saturday morning, said Joshua, who flew in from Los Angeles.
“It’s rough. It was incredibly unexpected so I think that makes it a little more difficult,” the 27-year-old said.
The crash happened around 3:45 p.m. on Friday near 610 East Omaha Street, according to a news release from the Rapid City Police Department. Medics tried to save Grayson, but he died at the scene.
Witnesses said the RV was eastbound on East Omaha Street when the driver tried to make a left-hand turn into the parking lot at the 610 addresses, the department says. During the turn the RV was hit by a motorcycle driven by Grayson, who was heading west on East Omaha Street.
A decision on whether to charge the RV driver will be made once the crash reconstruction team completes its investigation, according to police spokesman Brendyn Medina.
Support Local Journalism
Grayson grew up in Missouri and moved to Rapid City to attend the School of Mines, Joshua said. He was set to graduate with an undergraduate degree in industrial engineering during a virtual ceremony on Dec. 19 before visiting family during Christmas and going to work at Nucor Steel in Illinois.
He was also working on a minor in Occupational Safety and a Six Sigma Green Belt Certification while being an active member of the school’s Institute of Industrial and Systems Engineers, the Mines release says. Grayson arrived at the university after earning an associate's degree in engineering from Casper College in May 2018 and working as a manager and driver for the MacArthur Company in Casper.
Grayson didn’t have family in Rapid City but created a community at the Liberty Baptist Tabernacle, Joshua said. He played viola at church and gave members viola and motorcycle riding lessons.
“Here’s my phone number, I’ll always answer it for you,” Joshua said his brother would say to others.
The Young family is “super close” and stayed in touch through text messages, phone calls and Snapchat groups, Joshua said. He said he was in a group with Grayson and a cousin where they planned for an upcoming motorcycle trip from Seattle to Tijuana and back.
Grayson rode a Yamaha racing-style motorcycle and wore top of the line protective gear, Joshua said. He cared about having fun and being safe at the same time.
There will be a viewing at Kirk Funeral Home at 1051 E. Minnesota Street from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, the Mines release said. Masks and social distancing are strongly encouraged for the service. Cards can be sent to the funeral home or to the family at 14233 442nd Ave. South East, North Bend, WA, 98045,
A formal funeral will be held in the next couple of days in Seattle, Joshua said. Grayson will receive a posthumous degree during the December commencement, the Mines release says.
Grieving Mines students and staff are encouraged to reach out to counseling services, campus ministries, human resources or other personnel.
— Contact Arielle Zionts at arielle.zionts@rapidcityjournal.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.